Is Alyssa Thomas playing today in Game 2 against Las Vegas Aces? Phoenix Mercury receive final confirmation ahead of huge contest (Oct. 5)

Alyssa Thomas will suit up for the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of their ongoing WNBA Finals series against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Mercury received the best possible update on their star player and leader, who appeared to be in significant discomfort during the latter stages of Game 1.Thomas dealt with a left-hand injury but played through the pain as Phoenix ultimately lost the game. On Friday night, the former Connecticut Sun standout underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Much to the relief of Thomas, the Mercury and their supporters, the results came back clean, clearing the veteran to play in Game 2.Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrewsLINKAlyssa Thomas underwent an MRI on her left hand last night and the results are clean, sources tell ESPN. She was flexing her hand throughout the end of the game, appearing to be in some discomfort. But she’s cleared to play Game 2, per source.Thomas participated in the team’s practice session on Saturday and even spoke to the media. When asked about her injury and whether there were any concerns, the six-time All-Star put all doubts to rest with a blunt response.&quot;We don’t need to talk about that,&quot; Thomas said.Alyssa Thomas is the Phoenix Mercury's engine and the team will be relieved to know that their veteran escaped any serious injury that could have kept her sidelined. The Mercury will be desperate to level the series in Game 2 as falling into an 0-2 hole with a loss on Sunday would leave them with no room for error for the rest of the series.Despite not being 100% healthy, Thomas was exceptional in Game 1, missing out on a triple-double by a single assist. She finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on 7 of 10 shooting.How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 2? (Oct. 5, 2025 WNBA Finals)The Game 2 between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces will take place on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tip off is slated for 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PT).The Mercury vs. Aces game will be broadcast live on ABC while live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).