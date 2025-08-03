Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Mercury? Sky superstar's status for crunch game confirmed (Aug. 3)

Angel Reese will not suit up for the Chicago Sky in their regular-season game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The two-time All-Star is listed as “out” on the team’s injury report due to a back injury. She also missed the team’s previous game, which resulted in a 73-66 loss at home.The former LSU standout last played for the Sky on Tuesday in a game against the Washington Mystics. The star forward delivered a spectacular individual performance, but once again it came in a losing cause. She recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.Overall, Reese has missed four of Chicago’s 27 games this season, with three of those absences coming after the All-Star break. For the season, the Sky superstar is averaging 14.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the floor.Despite Angel Reese’s consistent production for most of the campaign, the Sky’s season has continued to unravel. Tyler Marsh’s team currently holds the second-worst record in the league (7-17) and sits at the bottom of the league standings as well as in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference standings.Injuries have played a big role in the Chicago Sky’s disappointing season. For Sunday’s game, Angel Reese will be joined on the sidelines by Ariel Atkins, while Hailey Van Lith is questionable to play. Michaela Onyenwere is also on the injury report but she is listed as &quot;probable.&quot;Where to watch Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury?The Chicago Sky vs Phoenix Mercury game will take place on Sunday, Aug. 3, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).The Sky vs Mercury game will be broadcast live on The U (local), AZFamily (local) and Merc+ (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).