"Why do you keep throwing your mean green": Angel Reese playfully blames Fever's $90,000 guard after d*ldo incident repeats in Chicago

Angel Reese playfully quipped at Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson after a second d*ldo incident occurred in the WNBA during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky on Friday, Aug. 1. Much like the Valkyries' game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, an object of the same bright green color found its way courtside.In an X post, Reese sarcastically called out Colson for incidents that have halted plays in two games in four days, causing a stir across the league.“hey @SydJColson , why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird,” she wrote.Colson has yet to respond to Reese’s playful jab about the incident.Referees were quick to respond to the heckling object, kicking it outside the playing court, before a league staff member put it away.Colson, who is set to earn $90,000 according to Spotrac, is a close friend of Reese. The two have been supportive of each other since the Sky star entered the league last year.Colson, who is also a stand-up comedian on the side, is averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 assists per game this season, playing as a bench player for the Fever, which has been led by Reese’s longtime rival, Caitlin Clark.Meanwhile, Reese has been impressive this season, averaging a double-double of 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for the Sky. However, the team has struggled this season, having a 7-20 record so far.Sydney Colson expresses support for Angel Reese during 2025 All-Star weekendDuring the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, Sydney Colson lauded Angel Reese’s growth in her first two years in the league. Acknowledging the scrutiny Reese received since moving to the pros, Colson praised Reese for carrying herself with class.“We’re very happy for you,” she said in an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Theresa Plaisance. “To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work and with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you – how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time so keep being that.”Angel Reese has risen into one of the league’s most recognizable stars, earning her second All-Star appearance in as many years on top of being a cover athlete for the WNBA edition of the NBA 2k26.