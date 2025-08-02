  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Why do you keep throwing your mean green": Angel Reese playfully blames Fever's $90,000 guard after d*ldo incident repeats in Chicago

"Why do you keep throwing your mean green": Angel Reese playfully blames Fever's $90,000 guard after d*ldo incident repeats in Chicago

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 02, 2025 10:46 GMT
Angel Reese playfully blames Fever
Angel Reese playfully blames Fever's $90,000 guard after d*ldo incident repeats in Chicago (Getty)

Angel Reese playfully quipped at Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson after a second d*ldo incident occurred in the WNBA during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky on Friday, Aug. 1. Much like the Valkyries' game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, an object of the same bright green color found its way courtside.

Ad

In an X post, Reese sarcastically called out Colson for incidents that have halted plays in two games in four days, causing a stir across the league.

“hey @SydJColson , why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird,” she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Colson has yet to respond to Reese’s playful jab about the incident.

Referees were quick to respond to the heckling object, kicking it outside the playing court, before a league staff member put it away.

Colson, who is set to earn $90,000 according to Spotrac, is a close friend of Reese. The two have been supportive of each other since the Sky star entered the league last year.

Colson, who is also a stand-up comedian on the side, is averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 assists per game this season, playing as a bench player for the Fever, which has been led by Reese’s longtime rival, Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Meanwhile, Reese has been impressive this season, averaging a double-double of 14.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game for the Sky. However, the team has struggled this season, having a 7-20 record so far.

Sydney Colson expresses support for Angel Reese during 2025 All-Star weekend

During the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend, Sydney Colson lauded Angel Reese’s growth in her first two years in the league. Acknowledging the scrutiny Reese received since moving to the pros, Colson praised Reese for carrying herself with class.

Ad
“We’re very happy for you,” she said in an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Theresa Plaisance. “To see the road from your year one to your year two, you can tell you put in work and with all of the negativity that you receive, I hope you know that a lot of us, we admire you – how you carry yourself and how you show up all the time so keep being that.”

Angel Reese has risen into one of the league’s most recognizable stars, earning her second All-Star appearance in as many years on top of being a cover athlete for the WNBA edition of the NBA 2k26.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications