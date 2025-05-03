Is Caitlin Clark playing today against Mystics? Latest on Fever superstar's availability for WNBA preseason game (May 3)

Excitement is building across the basketball community as fans eagerly anticipate Caitlin Clark’s return to the court. The Indiana Fever are set to tip off their preseason campaign on Saturday with a home matchup against the Washington Mystics.

However, fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Clark in action. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year is listed as questionable on the injury report due to a left leg issue. Although she participated in Friday’s practice, her availability for the preseason opener will ultimately depend on how she feels closer to tip-off.

The Indiana Fever shared practice footage from Friday, which included brief clips of Caitlin Clark. The former Iowa star was seen wearing sweats, making it difficult to tell whether she had a brace or wrap on her left leg. However, based on her movements during the session, there were no visible signs of discomfort, suggesting the injury may not be serious.

Caitlin Clark has been fully engaged in Indiana Fever practices since the start of training camp. Her energy, on-court intensity and charismatic, free-spirited demeanor have been on full display in several clips shared online.

The Fever are set to play three preseason games before officially tipping off their WNBA season. With the team undergoing significant roster changes during the offseason, these games are crucial for developing on-court chemistry. As the team’s point guard and floor leader, Clark’s presence is especially vital in fostering cohesion and setting the tone for the season ahead.

Where to watch Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever?

The Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever preseason game will take place on Saturday, May 3, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PT).

The Mystics vs. Fever game will be broadcast live on NBA TV while fans can also stream the action live on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

