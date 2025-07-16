Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Liberty? Latest on Fever superstar's availability after injury blow (July 16)

Caitlin Clark is expected to miss the Indiana Fever’s highly anticipated matchup against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. While the team has yet to make an official announcement, Clark’s body language following her injury on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun spoke volumes.

She suffered a right groin injury in the final minute of the game and was visibly emotional, holding back tears as she headed to the bench. The former Iowa standout appeared to be in considerable pain, covering her face with a towel, likely grappling with the frustration of another injury setback in an already challenging season.

Clark’s battle with injuries has been relentless. She missed five games earlier in the season due to a quad strain, followed by another five due to a left groin injury, including the Commissioner's Cup final. In total, she has sat out nine of the Fever’s 22 regular-season games so far.

Speaking to the media following the win over the Sun, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White addressed Caitlin Clark’s latest injury setback. She confirmed that the star point guard had suffered a groin injury but did not provide details on its severity as further evaluation was still underway.

The upcoming game against the New York Liberty marks the Fever’s final contest before the All-Star break. Unfortunately, it now appears likely that Clark will miss the All-Star weekend, an especially tough blow given that the festivities are set to take place in Indianapolis.

While the absence will surely be disappointing for the two-time All-Star, it may offer a silver lining: some much-needed time to rest, recover and reset for the remainder of the season.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty?

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game will take place on Wednesday, July 16, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Liberty game will be televised live on ESPN, Fox 5 New York (local) and WTHR Channel 13 (local). Live streaming will be available on Liberty Live and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

