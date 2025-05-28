Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight against Mystics? Fever superstar's status as she travels to Baltimore amid injury concerns (May 28)

Caitlin Clark’s quad injury has dealt a major blow to the Indiana Fever and cast a shadow over the WNBA early in the season. The Fever are set to face the Washington Mystics in their fourth game on Wednesday, but they’ll do so without their superstar guard.

Ad

Clark has been ruled out for at least two weeks due to the injury, a significant setback for a team that was hoping to build chemistry and momentum with its revamped roster. With the reigning Rookie of the Year sidelined, the pressure now falls on the rest of the squad to keep the team competitive and prevent their season from slipping off track.

Earlier, Fever coach Steph White expressed uncertainty after practice about whether Caitlin Clark would travel with the team for their upcoming matchup against the Washington Mystics. However, Indiana's social media later posted photos and videos of players boarding a flight to Baltimore, and Clark was among them.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Clark sidelined due to injury, White confirmed that veteran guard Sydney Colson will step into the starting lineup. The two-time WNBA champion now has the task of filling the void left by Clark, who had been the focal point of the Fever's offense through the first four games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark had an impressive start to the season before her injury. In four appearances, she averaged 19 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3% from the field, including 31.4% from 3-point range. She also contributed 1.3 steals and 1 block per game, further highlighting her all-around impact.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics?

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game will take place on Wednesday, May 28, at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Mystics game will be telecast live on Monumental Sports Network and WTHR Channel 13. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More