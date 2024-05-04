Is Cameron Brink playing tonight against Seattle Storm? Latest on Sparks' first-round pick's status for WNBA preseason (May 4)

Cameron Brink is available to play tonight against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, May 4. This will be the first time the WNBA will see the new Sparks roster in action. Moreover, it will also be the game that Brink, the second pick of the WNBA Draft will make her debut for the Sparks.

The LA Sparks made two top-five picks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. They selected Brink from Stanford at No. 2 and Rickea Jackson from Tennessee at No. 4. Both top picks are available to play tonight and will make their debut against the Seattle Storm.

Brink, possessing an excellent overall game, was one of the biggest names entering the draft this year. While she's a good scorer as she continues to make changes in her game to suit the league, her biggest strength is her defense. She is a great draft prospect if her defense is considered, which should help the Sparks in the 2024 season.

While the Sparks get ready for the new season with a new hope with Curt Miller, Brink will also look forward to honing her offensive game under her new coach and getting her place in the starting lineup.

Last season, the Sparks finished the season as the ninth seed. With two star-level players added to their roster, their hopes will be high for the season, and Cameron Brink would be one of the biggest factors.

What happened to Cameron Brink?

In January this year, when Stanford played against Oregon, it proved to be a scary outing for Cameron Brink. She suffered a leg injury and was feared that she might have suffered a knee injury. However, the Stanford forward returned after just one game.

Brink joined the LA Sparks squad and is getting ready to start her new career in the WNBA. There has been no report of her injury lately, and she's expected to be available for the game against the Storm.

Cameron Brink college stat

Cameron Brink is the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and her defensive numbers have remained consistent since her first season with Standford. Brink won her maiden NCAA title in her first season of college. In her first season, she averaged 2.8 blocks per game.

In her four college seasons, Brink averaged 14 points per game on 52.7% shooting. She also averaged 3.1 blocks and 9.1 rebounds per game. Over the years, Brink hasn't relied on her defense to impact games, as she has also improved her scoring.

Her Pac-12 conference numbers are also impressive. In four seasons and 69 games, Brink has averaged 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. She's a two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of The Year.