WATCH: Cameron Brink's infectious energy has LA Sparks veterans moving on TikTok

The energy for the LA Sparks is off to a great start as WNBA's Cameron Brink is starting to infect her veteran teammates with her youthful vibes. It hasn't been long since the team drafted the 6-foot-4 forward and she has already started to make a mark. The team's TikTok account posted a new video showing Brink having a blast with her new teammates.

Aside from her defensive reputation on the court, Brink is known for her posts on TikTok. She has over 270k followers on the social media platform after having posted a plethora of content.

Recently, the team's account on the social media platform was noticed by many, as Brink was joined by five-year veteran Kia Nurse and six-year vets Azura Stevens and Monique Billings.

The quarter had their arms crossed and were vibing together during the Sparks' media day. Watch the video below to see how they had fun together.

With their off-court chemistry starting to take off, there could be more content like this for the fans in the future. Many are expecting huge things from the rookie and it's good to see her develop a bond with her teammates.

Cameron Brink found a mentor within the Sparks roster

For rookies, it's important to have a person who will guide and teach them the ropes of what it takes to be a professional athlete. Cameron Brink has already established Dearica Hamby as her mentor on and off the court.

She was recently interviewed about her experiences so far as a professional athlete. Brink said she's being guided by Hamby, who has become a "second mom" to the rookie.

"The team has been really welcoming to me," Brink said. "I love Dearica, she's like my second mom already. She said, 'Never let anyone see you cry.' So I'm working on that. She also said, 'Just enjoy it, training camp's hard but just lean on your vets.'"

It's only fitting that Hamby is the one to mentor her as she's a proven winner in the league. In 2022, she helped the Las Vegas Aces win the WNBA championship. That was also the season where she earned her second All-Star nod.

Hamby has collected several team and individual awards in the league. In 2019 and 2020, she won the Sixth Woman of the Year. Aside from winning the championship in 2022, she was also part of the Aces team that won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, the league's in-season tournament, in the same year.

Having a winner to mentor Brink will be helpful for her career as many expect her to be the leader of the Sparks some day.

