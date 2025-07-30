Is DeWanna Bonner playing tonight against Fever? Latest on Mercury veteran's return to old stomping ground (July 30)

DeWanna Bonner is set to make her return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday as the Phoenix Mercury take on the Indiana Fever. This will be Bonner’s first game back in Indiana since her abrupt departure from the team earlier this season.Bonner joined the Fever in the offseason via free agency but parted ways with the team after just nine games. Citing a poor fit, the two-time WNBA champion requested a trade. When the Fever were unable to find a trade partner, they ultimately waived her. Bonner then signed with the Mercury, where she has since found a better fit.Her return to Indiana is expected to be tense as many Fever fans felt she &quot;quit&quot; on the team. However, coach Stephanie White spoke respectfully of her former player, acknowledging that Bonner has found a system that suits her in Phoenix.&quot;I think she fits in perfectly with Phoenix,&quot; White told reporters on Tuesday. &quot;Her and AT play so well together, and she does a really good job of adding a different dimension with her ability to be that stretch four... she's comfortable in that system.&quot;Since joining the Phoenix Mercury, DeWanna Bonner has appeared in six games, averaging 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. She’s been efficient with her shot, shooting 45.8% from the field, including an impressive 38.1% from 3-point range.How to watch DeWanna Bonner in action during Mercury vs Fever game?The Indiana Fever will host the Phoenix Mercury at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Wednesday, July 30. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).The Fever vs Mercury game will be telecast live on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana (local), Arizona's Family 3TV (local), Arizona's Family Sports (local and Merc+ (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).