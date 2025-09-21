Is DiJonai Carrington playing in Game 1 against Mercury? Latest on Lynx star guard's status for WNBA semifinal (Sep. 21)

DiJonai Carrington will not suit up for the Minnesota Lynx in their semifinal Game 1 clash against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. In fact, the former Most Improved Player award winner will miss the remainder of the season as she was ruled out on Saturday with a severe injury.Carrington suffered a left foot injury during the Lynx’s Game 2 win against the Golden State Valkyries in the first round. She underwent an MRI to ascertain the full extent of her injury and the report delivered heartbreaking news for both Carrington and Lynx supporters.The former Dallas Wings guard was diagnosed with a significant mid-foot sprain. The update came as a huge blow to the Lynx, who, after trading for Carrington midseason, had solidified their status as hot favorites to win the title. With Carrington ruled out, their championship hopes have taken a significant hit.There is a slight silver lining as a foot sprain generally doesn’t require surgery. That said, the defensive-minded guard will likely need to stay in a CAM walker boot for a while.In Game 2 against the Valkyries, Carrington played 14 minutes and finished with 11 points, two rebounds and one block. Minnesota will certainly miss the energy and hustle she brought off the bench, which allowed the starters additional rest.How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury? (Game 1, 2025 WNBA Semifinal)The Game 1 between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury will take place on Sep. 21, Sunday, at the Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tip off is slated for 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. PT).The Lynx vs. Mercury game will be telecast live on ESPN while live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).Also read: What happened to DiJonai Carrington? Lynx star's crucial update amid playoffs run explored