Is Kamilla Cardoso on minute restriction? Latest on No. 3 pick’s limited play time in WNBA debut vs Fever (June 1)

Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso is set to make her WNBA debut on Saturday against the Indiana Fever. After suffering a shoulder injury in one of the Sky's preseason games, she was sidelined for over a month to recover. Now, ahead of a massive showdown against Caitlin Clark, Cardoso is set to return to the floor under a minute restriction.

A report from Underdog Sports' WNBA account on Twitter/X indicated that Kamilla Cardoso is available to play but will be under a minute restriction. Despite that, there has been no indication as to how many minutes she will be expected to play.

Ahead of the game, the Chicago Sky have yet to release their injury report to ESPN, which would provide further details on Cardoso's minutes restriction and how the team plans to handle her highly anticipated debut.

In a post on her Instagram story on Saturday morning, Kamilla Cardoso confirmed that she will play against the Indiana Fever. Along with a post shared by the Sky indicating that she would be back soon, Cardoso also made another post, which read:

"Excited to be back! Gear up at dicks.com to cheer on the Sky"

What happened to Kamilla Cardoso?

Kamilla Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury during the Sky's May 3 WNBA preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx. After just 13 minutes on the floor, where she logged six points, four rebounds, a steal, and two blocks, Cardoso was forced to sit out.

The initial timeline given by the Sky was as early as May 31 or as late as Jun. 14 for her return. Given that she will be returning at the beginning of the four-week mark, she appears to be right on schedule.

Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever: Game details for Kamilla Cardoso's highly anticipated WNBA debut

Given the excitement surrounding the former South Carolina star's WNBA debut today, let's take a look at the details for today's game.

Time: 9:00 AM Pacific Time (Noon Eastern Time)

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Where to watch: Today's Chicago Sky vs Indiana Fever game will be available on ESPN and WNBA League Pass.