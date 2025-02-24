Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Laces BC star's availability for Unrivaled (Feb. 24)

The Laces Basketball Club is set to face the Mist Basketball Club in an Unrivaled matchup on Monday, but Kate Martin’s availability remains uncertain. The young guard is doubtful due to a lingering left leg injury that has already sidelined her for the team’s last two games.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Laces BC, with Martin, Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes all dealing with physical setbacks. Despite these challenges, the Laces have managed to hold the second spot in the standings with a 5-4 record through nine games. However, they are coming off a tough 88-60 defeat against the Lunar Owls in their last outing.

As for Martin, the Golden State Valkyries guard last played on Feb. 1, when the Laces fell 83-69 to Rose BC. In that game, she struggled with her shooting, finishing with eight points, six rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes of action. She shot just 3 of 11 from the field, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Laces BC have already faced the Mist BC once this season, securing a dominant 63-43 victory. However, Kate Martin had a tough outing in that matchup, struggling with her shooting efficiency.

She finished with 10 points, going 2 of 10 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Despite her shooting struggles, Martin contributed with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Where to watch Laces BC vs. Mist BC?

Basketball fans can watch the showdown between the Laces Basketball Club and Mist Basketball Club live on TNT and truTV. For those preferring to stream the action, the game will be available on Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

The Unrivaled matchup is set to take place at Wayfair Arena in Miami on Monday, Feb. 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

