Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight? Latest update on 2x All-Star

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty are set to take on Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena at 7 PM ET later today. Ionescu, who most recently featured in her team’s season opener against the Washington Mystics, is set to start again and will be expected to lead the charge.

Ionescu had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds against the Mystics in a game that ended 80-85 in the Liberty’s favor. Ionescu is expected to start her team’s second WNBA game of the season.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Sabrina Ionescu?

Sabrina Ionescu had been playing with a hip ailment during the 2023 WNBA Finals, which was one of the causes for her troubles, particularly Game 4. Ionescu remarked after the game that she could hardly walk, but she looks to have fully recovered for the new season.

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Ionescu's stats vs Indiana Fever last year

Ionescu appeared in all four Liberty-Fever games last season and averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. This includes a 34-point, five-assist performance, which helped her team win 95-87.

Ionescu’s team won all four of the WNBA regular season matchups that they played against the Fever last campaign.

The Fever is coming off a loss against the Connecticut Sun in the first game. Caitlin Clark finished as the top scorer of her team with 20 points.

In what is expected to be a cracking matchup, both teams have their best players available, although the game will not be telecast nationally.

How to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever?

The match will not be shown live on national television, but will be available for live viewing on local channels WTHR Channel 13 and WWOR-My9. Furthermore, a WNBA League Pass membership will allow spectators to watch the game after it has ended.