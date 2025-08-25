Is WNBA lockout imminent after WNBPA stalls on new CBA? Looking at uncertain future of women's league

The WNBA could face a lockout as the league and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) will reportedly fail to reach a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Both sides have around 60 days to ratify a new CBA.Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile wrote on Monday that &quot;it looks increasingly likely&quot; that both sides will not reach an agreement before the Oct. 31 deadline.Costabile said that there are two paths should the WNBA and the WNBPA fail to ratify a new CBA before the deadline. One possibility is &quot;work stoppage in the form of a lockout or strike.&quot;Another path is a brief extension of the last CBA. While this would need approval from both sides, this would prevent a work stoppage as negotiations continue. A league source told Costabile that an extension &quot;will likely be necessary&quot; to avoid a lockout or strike.Both possibilities could have ripple effects on the league, especially with two expansion teams (Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire) set to begin in the 2026 season.Last year, the WNBA held an expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries in December. However, the expansion draft for the Tempo and the Fire is yet to be scheduled, as the CBA dictates both expansion and free agency.WNBPA says the league has a 'lack of urgency'The WNBPA has said before that the union aims to have an improved revenue-sharing structure, increased benefits, roster expansion and enhanced workplace standards.In a statement released to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile on Monday, WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said the union is committed to staying in negotiations to reach a &quot;transformational CBA.&quot;&quot;The players are working diligently to achieve a transformational CBA that builds on the growth, momentum, and positive news surrounding women’s sports and the W,&quot; Jackson said.&quot;As we approach the 60-day mark, the league’s lack of urgency leaves players wondering if it is focused on making this work or just running out the clock. Fans do not want that. They are with the players in demanding a new standard for the W.&quot;The WNBA and the WNBPA met in person for the first time during last month's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. The meeting reportedly produced the largest player turnout in union history. However, the tone after the meeting was not celebratory, with several players characterizing the meeting as a &quot;waste of time.&quot;Several reports indicated that the most pressing issue between both sides is the revenue-sharing with players. The union has repeatedly expressed that players should have their fair share of the league's revenues.