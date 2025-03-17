Isabelle Harrison issues 3-word reaction to girlfriend Natasha Cloud joining Sabrina Ionescu's Liberty in stunning trade

On Sunday, the New York Liberty announced that it had acquired guard Natasha Cloud in a trade with the Connecticut Sun. The 5-foot-10 playmaker's move to New York comes just weeks after she was dealt by the Phoenix Mercury to Connecticut in a four-team deal.

Liberty player and Cloud's girlfriend, Isabelle Harrison, shared the team's Instagram post on the recent acquisition:

"HERE WE COME!!!" Harrison wrote in her caption.

Isabelle Harrison celebrates the addition of Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty. Credit: Harrison/IG

Right around Valentine's Day this year, Cloud and Harrison made their relationship public, with Cloud posting a romantic message for her significant other on Instagram.

"I’ve been down baaaad bout you, & imma stay down baaaaad about you. To the most beautiful woman, my favorite person & my greatest love. You my forever valentine. Death row niglettta," Cloud wrote.

Then, on the Mar. 15 episode of "The Pivot Podcast," Cloud opened up on the beginning of her relationship with Harrison. She highlighted how their romantic story began at a pivotal time in her personal life:

"When I met Izzy, I was coming out, probably like the worst part of my life," Cloud said on the podcast. "I wasn't ready for her, but it was like when God found the timing for us to meet, she stopped me in my tracks."

Assuming there are no other trade destinations for Cloud in this offseason, she will be a capable asset that can provide veteran playmaking and defensive hustle. With the departure of Courtney Vandersloot, Cloud becomes the backcourt running mate of sweet-shooting guard, Sabrina Ionescu.

Natasha Cloud doubles down on political statement amid backlash from some netizens

Aside from her prolific skills on both ends of the floor, Cloud is also known for her fearlessness as a competitor. It was with this defiant attitude that she criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for eliminating DEI programs in the first weeks of his second term in the White House.

Earlier this month, Cloud doubled down on her criticism while also taking a shot at netizens who didn't quite agree with her political views:

"Thing is I’m not soft, & words don’t hurt me lol are we 5? it still remains people over profit. If yall truly about being unbiased…Google search any overseas media coverage of what’s happening in America. Then come back to me and tell me the whole world crazy," Cloud tweeted.

Clearly, Cloud isn't backing down from any opponent, whether on or off the court.

