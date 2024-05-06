Isiah Thomas shouts out Chicago’s No. 7 pick, Angel Reese, after WNBA preseason debut

The WNBA didn't broadcast Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese's Friday preseason debut due to a streaming misunderstanding. However, on Sunday, the 22-year-old still garnered recognition via a shout-out from Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.

Anticipation has been growing for the start of the 2024 WNBA regular season, with several big-name college basketball stars transitioning to the league. Among the most well-known rookies are Reese and her Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso, the No. 7 and 3 picks in this year's draft.

The Sky played the first contest of their two-game preseason schedule on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx, falling 92-81 on the road. While demand for streaming preseason games has been higher than normal, the WNBA botched its streaming of Friday's preseason slate.

As a result, fans could only stream 2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's 79-76 road loss to the Dallas Wings. The league later apologized for the mishap, noting that both games should have been available.

Despite not receiving any official media coverage, Reese had a solid preseason debut. She finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block, shooting 9-for-10 (90.0%) at the free-throw line in 24 minutes.

Two days later, Reese caught Thomas' attention, as the Chicago native shared Complex Sports' post about her and Cardoso representing Chicago on his Instagram stories.

So, it looks like the two-time NBA champion will be among those supporting the Sky's rookie duo this season.

Angel Reese remains positive amid botched preseason coverage, encourages fellow rookies

While Angel Reese's preseason debut didn't go exactly as planned, she and her fans seemed to make the most of it.

X/Twitter user @heyheyitsalli, who attended Friday's Sky vs Lynx game in Minnesota, livestreamed the game for fans. While not the same quality as the WNBA League Pass app, the stream reportedly peaked at 173,381 viewers. So, fans still got to watch the Sky's first preseason outing in some form.

Rather than bring attention to her team's lack of official coverage, Reese later took to X to express her excitement for all her fellow rookies.

"So happy for all the rooks!!!," Reese said.

Reese and the Sky have one more preseason contest at home against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. After that, they will gear up for what projects to be the WNBA's most-viewed regular season ever. The Sky's season tips off on May 15 on the road against the Dallas Wings.

