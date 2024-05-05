"Things I want to say but I can't say" - Angel Reese echoes Brianna Turner's sentiments on fans crossing boundaries 

Angel Reese has made a strong start to her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky. The 2024 first-round pick notched up 13 points and nine rebounds in just over 24 minutes on the court in their 92-81 preseason loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Her performance also drew praise on social media from those who had a chance to witness what she did in her Sky uniform. And by the looks of it, Reese has already begun bonding with her teammates, including seasoned forward Brianna Turner.

Reese recently dug up one of Turner's tweets from 2021 on fans crossing boundaries and added her two cents to it.

"One thing I count on is for Breezy to say the things I want to say that I can’t say😭 WWWWWW TEAMMATE! 😭💖," Reese wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

According to Bleacher Report, the preseason clash showed how both Reese and Chicago are still a work in progress. Reese shot 2-of-8 from the floor, received five fouls, and had two turnovers to just one assist. Chicago never led in the contest and allowed Minnesota to maintain their healthy lead throughout the game.

Angel Reese reveals why she chose to ink a deal with Reebok

Angel Reese inked a deal with Reebok for threefold reasons. The former LSU star signed the deal with the sports giant in October last year. In a previous social media interview, she was very specific about her reason.

“So many different shoe companies wanted to work with me. But I chose Reebok. What was it about Reebok? One, they don’t have a women’s basketball player (who is) a face. So I wanted to be that. Two, Shaq. You know my relationship with Shaw," Reese said (via On3.com)

"And three I like how they were rebranding everything and they’re letting me be the creator behind everything I want to do. So I’m having my shoe line coming out. Merch with my name on it.”

Expand Tweet

Like the strong vision she appears to have for her brand, the solid start to her WNBA run shows Angel Reese is on a mission as the Chicago Sky looks to make a better run than last season. They finished 18-22 in the previous edition and are three years removed from the title they last won in 2021.

The Chicago team has three draft picks — Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, and Brynna Maxwell. They also have Kysre Gondrezick and Chennedy Carter who are on training camp contracts.