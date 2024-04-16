When will Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play WNBA game against each other? Closer look at anticipated clash between NCAA rivals

The last time Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese squared off, Clark went off for 41 points to help the Iowa Hawkeyes blitz the LSU Tigers 94-87. Now, the two young women destined for greatness will face off again in the WNBA.

Both superstars declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft earlier this month. The marquee event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York, revealed where the two players would start their WNBA journey.

Clark was selected as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever. Meanwhile, Reese will carry her talents to the Chicago Sky after being drafted as the seventh overall pick.

As the 2024 season approaches, the wait for these two stars to face off again will see quite the buzz. According to the updated schedule, the tip-off for the 28th season of the WNBA starts May 14, 2024. Clark and the Fever play the Connecticut Sun on opening night at 8 pm ET.

As for the matchup between the two young stars, Reese and the Sky take on Clark and the Fever at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana, on June 1 at 1 pm ET. It will be Chicago's seventh game of the season and their fourth on the road.

Caitlin Clark's arrival in Indiana will see the struggling franchise receive a major boost. They missed the playoffs for seven years in a row and finished 10th last season with a 13-27 record.

The Sky finished the 2023 season with an 18-22 record and are three years removed after winning the WNBA title in 2021. Unlike the Fever, they have reached the playoffs each of the last five seasons.

Angel Reese reveals what she told Caitlin Clark after LSU's loss to Iowa earlier this month

Angel Reese had stressed ahead of the highly awaited LSU-Iowa March Madness contest that there is no beef between her and Caitlin Clark.

The two displayed that mutual respect after LSU’s loss to Iowa in the Elite Eight, as they shared a hug after the game with Reese whispering something into Clark’s ear.

The two hugged, and it was seen that Reese with a smile had some words to Clark. When asked, the Chicago Sky rookie said Clark had told her to continue to be a great player.

"And I told her, ‘Continue to be a great player, as well, and keep elevating the game and go win it."

There's surely respect that the two players share for each other, but expect the competition levels to remain just as intense when Caitlin Clark and the Fever host the Sky.

