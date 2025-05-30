"Isn't going to cut it" - Fans give reality check to Paige Bueckers after "passive" effort in loss to Angel Reese's Sky

WNBA fans let Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers have it after their game against the Chicago Sky on Thursday. They highlighted a "passive' showing from her that did not help their cause.

The Wings played Angel Reese and the Sky on the road and absorbed a 97-92 loss. Bueckers, the top pick in this year's draft, had all-around numbers of 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks on 6-of-11 shooting from the field in 37 minutes.

Some fans, however, felt Paige Bueckers could have done far better, especially against a struggling team like the Sky. They shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Not aggressive enough. Passive Paige isn’t going to cut it," a fan pointed out.

"1-5 team record she’s a bust," a user said.

"Is Paige Bueckers better at basketball than Caitlin Clark?" another fan asked.

"I hope Paige knows she needs to be taking more shots," a comment suggested.

"No clutch gene," a fan laid down.

"Lost to the poverty sky and got cooked by a great grandma," a user brought forward.

"Losing to Chicago is embarrassing," one fan underlined.

The loss dropped the Wings to the second-worst record in the WNBA at 1-5.

Paige Bueckers not putting too much pressure on herself

It has been a bumpy start for Paige Bueckers in her WNBA journey. She, however, is not stressing herself over it too much, choosing to stick to her mindset of continuous development.

The top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of the University of Connecticut shared this in one of their postgame interviews, saying:

"[I have] room to grow. You've got to have a starting point so you gotta have a foundation to build on... We also know there's a lot of things we have to clean up and get better at."

Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

With their 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky on Thursday, the Wings have lost five of their first six games.

While they are struggling at the moment, Paige Bueckers has been steady for 14.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, two steals and a block.

Her play has earned praise and respect from her teammates, citing how she is not only a great player individually but also makes those around her better.

The Wings will try to bounce back in their next game on Saturday in Dallas, where they will host the Sky for the second back-to-back game.

