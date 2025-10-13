"Isn't how I hoped my senior season would go": Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend Chloe Kitts shares heartbreaking news after ACL tear sidelines SC star

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles’ girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, shared devastating news with her fans on social media, announcing that she has suffered an ACL tear. Kitts, who had put on an impressive display for the South Carolina Gamecocks last season, was expected to be key for the team in her senior year.She played 38 games last season, averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, shooting 52%. Rumors about her surgery began to circulate after she was spotted wearing a brace at a USC volleyball game on Oct. 5.On Monday, Kitts shared a post on X announcing that she will be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025-26 season.“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. I recently suffered an ACL tear and, unfortunately, will be out for this season,” she wrote. “While this isn’t how I hoped my senior season would go, I’m trusting God’s timing and purpose. I’ll continue to lead, support, and push my team from the sidelines. We have big things ahead!”Chloe Kitts is the second USC player to be sidelined for the upcoming season, as Ashlyn Watkins is also recovering from an ACL injury she suffered last season. A tough break at South Carolina, just two seasons since the team won the NCAA title in the 2023-24 season.When did Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles start dating?Chloe Kitts' boyfriend, Collin Murray-Boyles, spent two seasons at South Carolina before being picked at No. 9 by the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 draft. The pair started dating in 2023 after meeting at the university, and went public with their relationship in April 2024.He played 60 games for the Gamecocks, averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Boyles has already kicked off his NBA career with the Raptors, but Kitts' expected arrival in the WNBA will likely be delayed due to her ACL injury. According to the school, Kitts is scheduled to undergo surgery this week. Her solid performance in the 2024-25 postseason saw her being projected as a No. 10 pick in ESPN's mock draft for 2026. The South Carolina Gamecocks will open the 2025-26 season against the Grand Canyon Lopes on Nov. 3.