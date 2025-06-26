  • home icon
  Basketball
  Collin Murray-Boyles
  "How tf did CMB pull Chloe Kitts??": NBA fans stunned to learn about Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend as she goes viral during 2025 NBA draft 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 26, 2025 01:35 GMT
NBA fans stunned to learn about Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend Chloe Kitts as she goes viral during 2025 NBA draft (Image Source: IMAGN)

Collin Murray-Boyles' selection drew plenty of eyeballs to everyone's TV screens because of his girlfriend, Chloe Kitts. Many find out about their relationship on the NBA draft day. Boyles embraced his family after the Toronto Raptors selected him with the No. 9 pick.

She also got a shoutout from ESPN's Malika Andrews, who was covering the draft. Boyles and Kitts went to South Carolina together. While the 2025 lottery pick is now in the NBA, Kitts is still with the programme's women's college basketball team, playing under Dawn Staley.

After she went viral during the draft, fans reacted online to her presence with the following comments.

