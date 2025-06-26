"How tf did CMB pull Chloe Kitts??": NBA fans stunned to learn about Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend as she goes viral during 2025 NBA draft 

Collin Murray-Boyles' selection drew plenty of eyeballs to everyone's TV screens because of his girlfriend, Chloe Kitts. Many find out about their relationship on the NBA draft day. Boyles embraced his family after the Toronto Raptors selected him with the No. 9 pick.

She also got a shoutout from ESPN's Malika Andrews, who was covering the draft. Boyles and Kitts went to South Carolina together. While the 2025 lottery pick is now in the NBA, Kitts is still with the programme's women's college basketball team, playing under Dawn Staley.

After she went viral during the draft, fans reacted online to her presence with the following comments.

OI @OIThirty10 LINK Bring Chloe Kitts to the Tempo next year

Kdot @Supremegoon28 LINK Lmaoo feels like twitter just got introduced to Chloe Kitts for the first time

RashticReport @RashticReport LINK Collin Murray-Boyles girlfriend Chloe Kitts is about to go viral during the NBA Draft 😭

captain cal @lo-calibr LINK just found out Chloe Kitts is taken 💔💔💔

Logan @EBJ_szn LINK How tf did CMB pull Chloe Kitts??

