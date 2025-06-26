"How tf did CMB pull Chloe Kitts??": NBA fans stunned to learn about Collin Murray-Boyles' girlfriend as she goes viral during 2025 NBA draft
Collin Murray-Boyles' selection drew plenty of eyeballs to everyone's TV screens because of his girlfriend, Chloe Kitts. Many find out about their relationship on the NBA draft day. Boyles embraced his family after the Toronto Raptors selected him with the No. 9 pick.
Ad
She also got a shoutout from ESPN's Malika Andrews, who was covering the draft. Boyles and Kitts went to South Carolina together. While the 2025 lottery pick is now in the NBA, Kitts is still with the programme's women's college basketball team, playing under Dawn Staley.
Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.
Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.
Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.
Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.
He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.
Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.