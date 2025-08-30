"It really doesn’t matter": Lexie Hull displays exemplary team-first attitude on playing with a knot and black eyes (Exclusive)

Lexie Hull's first two seasons' statistics weren't as impressive as it has been in the last two seasons. However, Hull was never in danger of being replaced or waived by the Indiana Fever because of her elite perimeter defense.Hull is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league in the last few months, but it has been her effort on both ends that has kept her in rotation. Playing with that amount of intensity comes at a cost, and she had to pay for it on Tuesday.In the game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Hull had a knot on her head after a collision with Gabby Williams. The Fever star went to the locker room, but quickly returned to the court after getting treatment. The next day, when she woke up, the knot was gone, but it had caused two massive black spots under her eyes.However, nothing deterred her from taking the court on Friday against the LA Sparks.In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Hull revealed why she decided to play on both occasions despite the apparent injury.“I don't know (laughs),&quot; Hull said. &quot;I think I’m trying to be as impactful as I can. Whether there's a knot on my head or I have black eyes, it really doesn't matter. I think that's something the team can expect from me: that's a 100% effort every time I'm out there, regardless of what’s going on personally. It's team first and doing whatever I can for the team.&quot;The Indiana Fever won both Seattle and LA games. Black-eyed Lexie Hull looked scary against the Sparks, recording five points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Perhaps Hull's picture in black eyes will stand out in the WNBA's memory in the future.Fever coach hands out ultimate praise for Lexie HullLexie Hull is every coach's dream. The Fever guard is ready for any assignment at any point in the game. After a shootaround before the game against the Sparks' Fever, coach Stephanie White showered praise on Hull's toughness, adding that the scar on her face was a testament to it.&quot;Every time I see her, I'm like, 'Oh, poor Lexie,'&quot; White said. &quot;But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie's toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she's tough as nails, you know.&quot;She plays all out, every possession, all the time, and sometimes the result is two black eyes, and so I smile every time I see her. And but it definitely is a picture perfect viewpoint of the toughness that she brings.&quot;This season, the Fever guard is averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 39 games.