  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "It really doesn’t matter": Lexie Hull displays exemplary team-first attitude on playing with a knot and black eyes (Exclusive)

"It really doesn’t matter": Lexie Hull displays exemplary team-first attitude on playing with a knot and black eyes (Exclusive)

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:19 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull opened up about playing through knot and black eyes [Picture Credit: Getty]

Lexie Hull's first two seasons' statistics weren't as impressive as it has been in the last two seasons. However, Hull was never in danger of being replaced or waived by the Indiana Fever because of her elite perimeter defense.

Ad

Hull is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league in the last few months, but it has been her effort on both ends that has kept her in rotation. Playing with that amount of intensity comes at a cost, and she had to pay for it on Tuesday.

In the game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, Hull had a knot on her head after a collision with Gabby Williams. The Fever star went to the locker room, but quickly returned to the court after getting treatment. The next day, when she woke up, the knot was gone, but it had caused two massive black spots under her eyes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, nothing deterred her from taking the court on Friday against the LA Sparks.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Hull revealed why she decided to play on both occasions despite the apparent injury.

“I don't know (laughs)," Hull said. "I think I’m trying to be as impactful as I can. Whether there's a knot on my head or I have black eyes, it really doesn't matter. I think that's something the team can expect from me: that's a 100% effort every time I'm out there, regardless of what’s going on personally. It's team first and doing whatever I can for the team."
Ad

The Indiana Fever won both Seattle and LA games. Black-eyed Lexie Hull looked scary against the Sparks, recording five points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Perhaps Hull's picture in black eyes will stand out in the WNBA's memory in the future.

Fever coach hands out ultimate praise for Lexie Hull

Lexie Hull is every coach's dream. The Fever guard is ready for any assignment at any point in the game. After a shootaround before the game against the Sparks' Fever, coach Stephanie White showered praise on Hull's toughness, adding that the scar on her face was a testament to it.

Ad
"Every time I see her, I'm like, 'Oh, poor Lexie,'" White said. "But you know, I think it really epitomizes Lexie's toughness when you look at her and you see those two black eyes. I mean, she's tough as nails, you know.
"She plays all out, every possession, all the time, and sometimes the result is two black eyes, and so I smile every time I see her. And but it definitely is a picture perfect viewpoint of the toughness that she brings."

This season, the Fever guard is averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 39 games.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications