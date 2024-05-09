“It’s bittersweet” - 3x WNBA Champion Candace Parker gives candid admission ensuing retirement

Three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker has called it a career after 16 years of playing in the league. She said it was a tough decision to make but something she was at peace with.

Speaking on Inside the NBA, Candace Parker, 38, shared her thoughts on her retirement and what made her decide to call it a career, saying:

"It's bittersweet. But to be able to continue this next chapter, the goal is still the same, which is to continue to grow the game and to conitnue to make it better for the next."

She added:

"I think part of the reason [I retired] is it was time. You realize after dominating for a long time, you can no longer do it. And it is not as fun anymore."

The top overall pick in the 2008 draft, Candace Parker left an extensive and impressive body of work, making her one of the true greats of the WNBA.

Apart from being league champion for three different teams -- LA Sparks (2016), Chicago Sky (2021) and Las Vegas Aces (2023) -- she was a two-time MVP (a rookie-MVP in 2008), a seven-time WNBA All-Star, a one-time defensive player of the year, and named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team.

Besides establishing herself as a WNBA legend, Candace Parker was also a decorated collegiate player, winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008 while playing for the University of Tennessee. She was voted the Most Outstanding Player both times.

She was also a five-time Russian National League champion, four-time Russian Cup winner, one-time EuroLeague champion, and two-time Olympic gold medal winner (2008 and 2012).

Candace Parker named as sports brand executive

While Candace Parker will no longer be lacing her shoes up for competition, she will still be start of the game after recently being named president of women's basketball at Adidas.

The global sports brand made the announcement on Wednesday after Parker called it a career in basketball late last month. With Adidas, she is tasked to oversee the brand's women's basketball business, including building up its roster of ambassadors in addition to the likes of Aaliyah Boston (Indiana Fever) and Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm).

In a statement, Candace Parker spoke about her new role, saying:

"Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with Adidas. It's not just about products, it's about fostering a movement focused on innovation, representation, and access."

Parker finished her career with averages of 16 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 410 career games in 16 seasons.

She last played for the Las Vegas Aces in 2023, where she averaged nine points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals and ended up winning her third WNBA title.