  • “It’s dope”: Shaquille O'Neal can’t hide true feelings over Angel Reese’s next major move

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 23, 2025 23:18 GMT
Shaquille O'Neal can’t hide true feelings over Angel Reese’s next major move. (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese has been climbing the ladders of success and stardom at a rapid pace since her inception in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky forward has quickly become one of the biggest names in women's basketball. In early July, Reebok unveiled the first look of the upcoming 'Angel Reese 1' sneakers.

With that announcement, the Sky forward joined the handful of players who are in line to receive their signature sneaker or already have one. On Tuesday, Sole Retriever shared the first look of the AR1s in the Tan colorway.

After coming across the post, Shaquille O'Neal couldn't hold himself back and dropped into the comments section to praise the new colorway and tease fans about future releases.

"It's dope more colorways coming," Shaq said.

Shaquille O'Neal has played a big part in solidifying Reese as the lead athlete in Reebok's women's basketball division. The former Lakers legend took over as the brand's President in 2023 and has been guiding Reebok in the right direction ever since.

Shaquille O'Neal hypes up upcoming colorways for Reese's signature shoe. (Credits: @soleretriever/Instagram)

The Sky forward has been with Reebok since her days as a player for the LSU Tigers. She signed with them in 2023, the same year Shaq took over as President. Her first deal with the brand was an NIL deal, which was later upgraded to a professional athlete-level contract with a signature shoe guarantee.

The AR1s are not yet available for sale; however, the brand has announced that they plan to release them in 2026.

Shquille O'Neal threatens Robert Griffin III and asks him to leave Angel Reese 'alone'

Shaquille O'Neal has warned Robert Griffin III to stay away from Angel Reese. The Reese-Griffin drama is one of the most talked-about controversies surrounding the WNBA landscape. The Chicago Sky forward has called the former quarterback a liar after he claimed that Reese hated Caitlin Clark.

However, he made the revelation in a post where he asked the community to put an end to racism. The post featured the NBA 2K26 cover image of Angel Reese, photoshopped to appear as a monkey. Shaq did not like Griffin's remarks as he called out the former quarterback on the Jul 15 episode of his"The Big Podcast.

"RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I'm gonna punch you in your f***ing face. K. It's enough," Shaq said. "Like, I don't usually do stuff like this but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast, leave my Angel Reese alone. I'm the one calling her and telling her not to respond, f***ing stop it. That's the last time. K. Thank you."
Later, the Lakers legend explained that athletes are supposed to not like each other as it is a game of a competitive nature.

