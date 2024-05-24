"It's gonna be amazing": Kyle Lowry hypes up Toronto's WNBA expansion team

NBA champion Kyle Lowry shared his opinion on the upcoming WNBA team in Toronto. Lowry spent nine years with the Toronto Raptors, winning a title with the Canadian team and becoming an idol. Despite leaving the team in 2021, he's still a beloved player at Scotiabank Arena.

Lowry was asked about the WNBA expansion team that is set to be located in Toronto.

"I think it means the world [having a WNBA team in Toronto], not just for Toronto, I think for the country of Canada, to support women the way they always have and to have a team here, it's gonna be amazing," Lowry said in a video shared by TSN on Thursday.

Lowry had a notable journey with the Raptors, taking them from the middle of the standings in the Eastern Conference to the top of the NBA, winning the championship in 2019 alongside Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam.

After he left the Canadian franchise, he joined the Miami Heat before he returned home in 2024 and signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When did the WNBA announce Toronto as the newest team?

On Thursday, the league announced Toronto will be the home of its 14th team, the first outside the United States. After the Golden State Valkyries unveiled their image and name ahead of their season debut in 2025, Toronto got the honor, too.

“Bringing a WNBA team to Toronto represents an important milestone for our league as we continue to expand both domestically and outside the United States,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said

The commissioner predicted a bright future for this franchise under the lead of Larry Tanenbaum, who owns the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL and Toronto FC in the MLS.

“With Larry Tanenbaum’s distinguished record of leading successful sports franchises and Toronto’s appeal as a dynamic, diverse city that cares deeply about the game of basketball, we are confident that this new team will thrive as a first-class WNBA organization and become a great source of inspiration and support for the Toronto-area community and across Canada,” Engelbert added.

This team is expected to debut in the 2026 season and play games at Coca-Cola Coliseum at Exhibition Place. Scotiabank Arena can also host games, as well as other venues in Canada.