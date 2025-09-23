"It's gonna be Sue Bird" - WNBA fans react to NY Liberty search for new HC after Sandy Brondello's firing

The New York Liberty fired its head coach, Sandy Brondello, shortly after the team's season came to an end. On Tuesday, just days after the team's first-round exit, the team released a statement that they were not going to renew Brondello's contract for the next season. The fans didn't seem happy with the decision, and some even suggested a few names for the vacant position. Brondello had been serving as the head coach for the team since 2022 and led the team to a championship in 2024. With the team now looking to hire a new coach, one of the fans predicted that the team might hire one of the WNBA legends to lead them. &quot;If we’re following the Steve Nash Nets playbook…it’s gonna be Sue Bird lmao.&quot;Lorenzo Quiogue @lorenzo_quiogueLINKIf we’re following the Steve Nash Nets playbook…it’s gonna be Sue Bird lmaoA fan suggested former Chicago Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon for the position. &quot;What do you think about T-Spoon potentially getting the gig?&quot;Andrew Brian Posadas @AndrewBPosadasLINK@NekiasNBA What do you think about T-Spoon potentially getting the gig?Another fan suggested former Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides for consideration. &quot;What do you think of Christie Sides 😀.&quot;totally a person @WaffleInSecretLINK@NekiasNBA What do you think of christie sides 😀One fan brought up the LA Lakers assistant coach, Lindsey Harding, for the position and suggested that the WNBA should start hiring NBA coaching talent. &quot;The only hire I can get excited about would be Lindsey Harding. Let her wrap up the season with the Lakers and then come on over to the bright lights of Brooklyn? W teams are eyeing NBA coaching talent, and I'd prefer Harding to Boucek. Thoughts?&quot;tsuites @tsuitesLINK@NekiasNBA The only hire I can get excited about would be Lindsey Harding. Let her wrap up the season with the Lakers and then come on over to the bright lights of Brooklyn? W teams are eyeing NBA coaching talent, and I'd prefer Harding to Boucek. Thoughts?A fan mocked the WNBA and said that the team should hire sacked New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. &quot;They should hire Thibs and we'll see if they still think they should be paid like the men.&quot;Yanksaholic @yanksaholicLINK@espn They should hire Thibs and we’ll see if they still think they should be paid like the menA fan slammed the organization for firing Brondello and suggested that the Dallas Wings should hire her. &quot;This is wild lmao. Sandy is legit a top 3 coach in the W and they’re just gonna move on from her. All she does is win. @DallasWings go get your new coach.&quot;Joseph @JospittaLINK@ariivory @nyliberty This is wild lmao. Sandy is legit a top 3 coach in the W and they’re just gonna move on from her. All she does is win. @DallasWings go get your new coach&quot;This is bullshit. I’m furious. Bad move NY.&quot;Meghan Tierney @MeghanTier42239LINK@ariivory @nyliberty This is bullshit. I’m furious. Bad move NYSandy Brondello's record with the New York LibertySandy Brondello was hired by the team in the 2022 WNBA season, and after four seasons, she became the winningest coach in the franchise's history. Since her hiring after the Liberty fired Walt Hopkins from the head coach position, Brondello has consistently kept them ranked among the top teams in the league. In her debut season, the Liberty lost to the Chicago Sky in the first round. In 2023, Brondello led her team to the WNBA Finals and lost to the Las Vegas Aces by 1-3. It didn't take much time for Brondello to take her team to the top. She led New York to the first-ever championship only last season.One of the reasons that her firing hasn't sat well with the fans is that Sandy Brondello was Liberty's winningest coach, winning over 66% of the games in her tenure.