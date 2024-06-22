"It’s like Taylor Swift w a jumper": Fans awestruck after 17,575 fans flock to State Farm Arena for Caitlin Clark's game vs Dream

Friday marked Caitlin Clark's first visit to Atlanta in the WNBA when the Indiana Fever squared off against the Dream. Clark was excellent on the night, leading the Fever to a 91-79 win over the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.

Clark's arrival marked a glorious chapter. Fans flocked to State Farm Arena in historic numbers, shattering a 16-year-old attendance record by a significant margin.

Ahead of the Fever's game against the Dream, ticket demand soared exponentially, prompting the game to be moved from the 3,500-capacity Gateway Center Arena to the 17,575-seat State Farm Arena.

The game was a sellout and Atlanta marked its highest attendance for a WNBA game in history. The previous highest was 11,609 in 2008.

Numerous basketball fans reacted to the viral video of the jam-packed State Farm Arena for the game between the Fever and the Dream, as Caitlin Clark fever gripped Atlanta.

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd compared Clark to superstar artist Taylor Swift.

"It’s like Taylor Swift w a jumper."

Another X user said that Clark should be fully compensated for filling the arenas around the country.

"CC needs to get a percentage of the gate."

One of the fans highlighted how Clark has turned every Indiana Fever game into a home game.

"I feel bad for the home team sometimes, They become the away team when Caitlin Clark comes to town."

Multiple X users shed light on how Clark is changing the game while others called her a generational player.

"If anybody has lived in Atlanta you understand how crazy this is. She’s really changing the game. That’s unreal!" wrote an X user.

"she is a generational player changing the game singlehandedly," said another fan.

"To call Caitlin Clark a generational player is an understatement," wrote another fan.

Caitlin Clark thrilled to play in front of huge crowds

After the game, Caitlin Clark was asked about playing in front of jam-packed arenas. The 22-year-old, who is "accustomed" to playing in front of huge crowds, was amazed by the energy inside the State Farm Arena on Friday.

"These last couple years, I’ve played in front of these types of crowds and these environments so, for me, it’s not that different. Yeah, I’m putting on a different jersey, but these environments have become, I don’t want to say used to because it’s not something that you become used to, but you are accustomed to playing in. And it’s fun," Clark told reporters after the game.

"I’ve never played in Atlanta before. It’s fun going to all these different cities as a rookie and getting to play in front of the crowds. Obviously, a lot of Fever gear out there. I thought the crowd was fun. You could just feel the energy in the building tonight and that’s what makes the basketball fun," she added.

Clark ended the game with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field. The rookie also had seven assists, four rebounds and one block as she played her role in Fever's 4th consecutive win of the season.