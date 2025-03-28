"It's surreal" - Candace Parker makes feelings known on LA Sparks retiring her jersey

The LA Sparks announced on Thursday that they will retire Candace Parker's No. 3 jersey in the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. The team posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ceremony for Parker's jersey retirement will be on June 29. That game will be against her former team, the Chicago Sky.

The legendary player was appreciative of the honor she received from her previous team. Parker's response to the franchise's plans to commemorate her was obtained on Thursday's "NCAA Tip-Off" on TNT.

"I appreciate it," Parker said. "Thirteen amazing years with the organization.

"Oftentimes, when I played in the Staples Center, you look up, and you see the Kareems, you see the Magics, you see the Kobes and to picture Parker next to that, it's surreal. I'm super humbled by this experience, and I'm just super grateful."

Parker is the third player to have her jersey retired by the organization. She joins Lisa Leslie (No. 9) and Penny Toler (No. 11) in the rafters.

Parker was with the Sparks from 2008 until 2020. During her time in Los Angeles, the WNBA legend made an immediate impact. She won the MVP and Rookie of the Year awards in her first season, averaging 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

That wasn't the only time she won the MVP. In her sixth season in the league and with the team, Parker averaged 17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. By that time, she was already an established superstar.

With the Sparks, Parker collected individual accolades from the get-go. The star forward was also named a five-time All-Star during her stint with the team. In the 2016 season, she led Los Angeles to a championship and earned WNBA Finals MVP honors.

Parker averaged 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 blocks throughout that period. Following Leslie's retirement in the 2009 season, the former Tennessee standout emerged as one of the Sparks' top players.

Sparks owner Magic Johnson released a statement following the news of Candace Parker's jersey retirement

Magic Johnson, an NBA icon and co-owner of the Sparks, is aware of Candace Parker's influence on the team. Magic issued a statement following the franchise's confirmation of their intention to retire Parker's jersey.

"Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women's basketball as a whole," Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said.

The retirement of Parker's No. 3 jersey, according to Magic, will honor her history with the Sparks rather than merely commemorate her "extraordinary career."

