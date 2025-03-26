Candace Parker & Aces stars react to A'ja Wilson’s offseason workout in signature A'ja Ones with Jewell Loyd

Right after getting done with the second stop of her "Pre-heat" tour for Nike A'One, A'ja Wilson hit the gym in her first signature shoe. The Las Vegas Aces star posted a series of pictures busy with her offseason workout in her signature shoe with her new teammate, Jewell Loyd.

Ad

On Tuesday, Wilson posted a series of pictures from the workout in her white A'One and paired it with her black A'One T-shirt and black tights.

"Pick Ya Poison ☠️ 🧪," Wilson wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

The post received a lot of reactions from the basketball family, including some of her teammates in Las Vegas.

Jackie Young, who has been Wilson's teammate for six years, reacted with a fire emoji.

Loyd also commented with a plate, fork and knife emoji.

Comments on the post

Amid all this, it seems like WNBA legend Candace Parker's attention was on A'ja Wilson's bag. Parker posted a hilarious comment on the post.

Ad

"Let me borrow your Gucci bag," she wrote.

Comments on the post

So far, Nike has released A'One in two colorways. The white colorways followed the "Pink Aura," which was the highlight of the "Pre-heat" tour.

Ad

Jewell Loyd, who spent all 10 years of her career with the Seattle Storm, joined the Aces this offseason after a three-team trade last month. Loyd is a two-time WNBA champion and one of the best scorers in the league.

A'ja Wilson's teammate hails Aces star after receiving Nike A'One

On Saturday, A'ja Wilson made the second stop of her "Pre-heat" tour in Las Vegas for her signature Nike A'One "Pink Aura" shoes. The Las Vegas Aces star was joined by four of her Aces teammates at the event: Elizabeth Kitley, Kierstan Bell, Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson.

Ad

Apart from giving shoes to young fans and holding a clinic for them, Wilson also gifted her signature sneaker to all her teammates at the event. When the Las Vegas Aces social media handle posted the pictures on X/Twitter, Gustafson reposted it with a wholesome reaction.

Gustafson hailed her Aces superstar teammate for being a better human and a teammate.

"A really has her own shoe!!! 💕💕💕," Gustafson wrote of A'ja Wilson.

Ad

"If there’s anyone to look up to, @_ajawilson22 is the O’NE. An amazing player but an even better human and teammate!!"

Expand Tweet

A'ja Wilson's next stop for the "Pre-heat" tour is in Tampa, Florida, in April. The first stop of the tour was in her hometown, Columbia, South Carolina. The Nike A'One is set to release in May, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback