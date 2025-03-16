"Excuse me while I go cry" - A'ja Wilson doesn’t hold back on her emotions after 1st signature A'One shoe sale

A'ja Wilson had one of the most memorable moments of her life. She sold her first signature shoe, the Nike A'One, in South Carolina. The Las Vegas Aces star became the second current Nike athlete in the WNBA to have sold a signature shoe, after Sabrina Ionescu.

The superstar didn't hold back as she let out her emotions on her Threads post. Wilson announced that she had sold her first shoe with a face holding back tears and hearts emojis.

"I just sold my first shoe 🥹💞 excuse me while I go cry," she wrote in the post.

In a post by Sole Retriever on X/Twitter, Wilson was recorded selling her first shoe. The customer of the first Nike A'One was a young fan, and it seemed like both Wilson and the fan were equally excited for the moment. The Aces star kept dancing while billing the shoe.

Dawn Staley first made a big pitch for A'ja Wilson's signature shoes

Long before Nike announced the signature shoe line for A'ja Wilson in May 2024, Dawn Staley had already made a big pitch for her former player to have a signature shoe.

While Staley coached Wilson at South Carolina, the legendary coach already saw Wilson's hunger for her own long-lasting legacy.

Wilson played four seasons under Staley, winning an NCAA title in 2017. She also won multiple accolades under her. She was selected first by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft.

Three years later, Staley made a massive pitch for Wilson to have a signature shoe.

"There’s a market for A’ja Wilson," Staley told Andscape in 2021. "I think A’ja could definitely pump her own shoe. There would be personality to it. There would be an ability to reach a lot of different people. I don’t even know the population in South Carolina, but certainly everybody would be wearing an A’ja Wilson signature shoe."

In her sophomore year at USC, A'ja Wilson came across Dawn Staley's Nike signature shoe in her coach's office. When Wilson asked her coach if it was her shoe, Staley said, "My logo is on it, isn’t it!?!" leaving Wilson awestruck.

Months after Wilson's signature shoe was announced, she signed a six-year contract extension with Nike in December. The Nike A'One will be released in the market for sale in May.

