Lisa Leslie drops 3-word reaction as A'ja Wilson hypes up next-gen hoopers after hosting Vegas clinic

Nike and A'ja Wilson made their second stop in Las Vegas on Saturday as part of the "Pre-heat" tour organized by the shoe giant and the Aces star. The Nike A'One clinic was hosted by Wilson at two different locations of the DICK'S Sporting Goods

Ad

The WNBA superstar was signing autographs for kids. She was also selling the first few pairs of her signature sneakers to little kids, followed by a few snaps that showed the three-time MVP hosting basketball lessons for her little fans.

Interestingly, Wilson was joined by her Aces teammates for the event. Four of her teammates; Elizabeth Kitley, Kierstan Bell, Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson were present at the event.

After the event, Wilson shared a thank you post on her social media. On her Instagram handle, she also posted the highlight snaps from the event.

Ad

Trending

"LAS VEGAS the love and support is amazing kinda got me ready for the season! 🤭 from the kiddos and their new court to 2 locations showing out to a clinic of the next gen balling out …can’t thank you all enough (especially my 4am-ers 🙏🏽😮‍💨) 💖 #AONE 💖," Wilson wrote in the caption.

Ad

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from the basketball community. One of the big names dropping praise in the comment section was WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

"Super cute Soror💕💕💕💕," Leslie wrote.

ESPN's basketball analyst Monica McNutt also commented followed by sparkle emojis.

"Purpose ✨✨✨," she wrote.

Wilson's former teammate Alysha Clark praised the WNBA star's logo.

"Logos in the facility is FIRE💕🔥," Clark wrote.

Comment on the post

A'ja Wilson's teammate drops heartfelt reaction after receiving Nike A'One months before official release

When A'ja Wilson stopped by in Las Vegas, it was almost pretty much given that her Aces teammates would show up. After the event, Megan Gustafson and other teammates posed with their Aces star teammate.

Ad

Hours later, when the Aces' social media handle dropped pictures of teammates with their respective Nike A'One, Gustafson had some priceless words for her teammate. Hailing Wilson as a better human and teammate, Gustafson wrote:

"A really has her own shoe!!! 💕💕💕"

"If there’s anyone to look up to, @_ajawilson22 is the O’NE. An amazing player but an even better human and teammate!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

The next stop for A'ja Wilson's "Pre-heat" tour is set to be in Tampa, Florida on April 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback