"It's a tough travel": Aces coach Becky Hammon doubles down new WNBA playoffs format problem despite homecourt in elimination Game 3  

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon doubled down on her dissatisfaction with the new 2025 WNBA playoffs format, offering both teams a home game in the first round. Hammon bluntly claimed she disliked the change, suggesting that the WNBA should return to the previous format or have five games.

The Aces lost 86-83 to the Seattle Storm in Tuesday's Game 2, giving Hammon more reasons to disapprove the 1-1-1 format. Las Vegas will have the final homecourt advantage in Thursday's elimination Game 3.

While that appeases Hammon to a degree, she remained in favor of the 2-1 format for the playoffs. Here's what Hammon said on the issues with the 1-1-1 format:

"It's a tough travel, really, for all parties. To come in for one (game), go back for one (game). ... Of course, if we have to have a Game 3, we'd like it at home."

Hammon referenced the Fever's influence in the format change before the Aces' 102-77 Game 1 win at home on Sunday. Indiana felt it had a chance to make its first-round series against the Sun in 2024 close if it had one game at home. However, the Fever were swept after the opening two games at the Sun's arena.

Interestingly, the Fever benefited from the format change in their first-round series against the Dream with a 77-60 Game 2 win at home. It'll be interesting to see if the Golden State Valkyries capitalize on their homecourt advantage in Game 2 against the title favorites, the Minnesota Lynx, on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Mercury-Liberty series, which Becky Hammon mentioned as one to suffer because of travel and Phoenix dropping Game 1 at home, is favoring New York. The Liberty have a chance to close their counterparts in Game 2, proving another issue Hammon pointed out with the new format.

Becky Hammon launches scathing attack on Las Vegas Aces' collapse

Becky Hammon's Las Vegas Aces missed a golden opportunity to avoid more travel in round one of the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Aces looked comfortable en route to a series win, leading the Seattle Storm 67-53 with two minutes left in the third.

However, the Storm went on a 33-16 run (18-6 in the final five minutes), handed the Aces their first loss after 17 games and helped record a playoff win after 1,115 days.

Key missed free throws and costly turnovers swayed the game in the Storm's favor. Becky Hammon didn't hold back on her team's errors, calling them out before she answered her first question during the post-game interview, saying:

"We just didn’t do a good job. We missed nine free throws, [committed] nine turnovers. … It’s a shame. I feel like we let that one go. Down the stretch, soft. Just, soft."

It was uncanny for the Aces, who were the hottest team league-wide, to close the season and achieve the second seed after a shaky first half of the season. Nevertheless, they have been flawless at home. Their only loss over 18 games from Tuesday came in crunch time after they controlled the contest for nearly 30 minutes.

The Storm will need another miraculous effort to advance to the semis as the odds remain in Becky Hammon's Aces' favor.

