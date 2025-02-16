"It wasn't a shot": Caitlin Clark's new teammate once echoed Sheryl Swoopes' controversial remarks on Fever star and Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark's new Indiana Fever teammate Sydney Colson had once agreed with Sheryl Swoopes' comments about her having to adjust to the pace of the WNBA.

Back in September last year, the four-time WNBA champion rejected the notion that Clark was dominating the league.

Colson joined the "Username Taken" show to touch on several topics, including rookies in the W. The veteran decided to address Swoopes' past words, noting that it was hard to see first-year players come into the league and take it by storm, except Candace Parker. She won the MVP and Rookie of the Year award in the same season.

"Let me speak on this. Sheryl Swoopes said this on a podcast talking about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese and how it's gonna be difficult to come into the W and adjust to the pace no matter how good you are in college. 'Cause some of those girls you played against in college, people aren't playing defense hard, they're not tryna go to the next level, so this is low-key extra-curricular activity in high school for them.

"When you get to the league, these are grown women who, this is their job, this is how they eat. They've been doing it a long time. Candace Parker is the only person we've seen in recent years to come in and absolutely dominate as a rookie. So it wasn't a shot to say, 'It's gonna be an adjustment period,' even for a good player." (29:40 mark)

Swoopes said back in the day that she didn't think Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese would have been able to dominate the WNBA as soon as they were drafted. But the legend admitted that Clark was a different player in the second half of the 2024 campaign.

Indiana Fever GM details Sydney Colson's impact on the team

After a busy offseason, the Indiana Fever landed several veterans who can take them to the top of the league. Colson was one of the latest but could be one of the most impactful additions in the league.

Indiana Fever general manager Amber Cox raved about the former Las Vegas Aces player's ability to "step into any situation" on both ends of the ball.

The front office went out and added Colson, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner to give Clark a better chance to win the WNBA title.

