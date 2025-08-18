"It sucked for me": Kelsey Mitchell spills the beans after tormenting Sun and bolstering MVP case with epic performance

Kelsey Mitchell delivered a remarkable individual performance and willed the Indiana Fever to a historic victory on Sunday. The veteran guard tied her career-high in points and strengthened her MVP case. She finished with 38 points and led the Fever to a nerve-jangling 99-93 overtime win on the road.It was a tale of two halves for Mitchell and the Fever as the team appeared dead in the water after two quarters of play. The three-time All-Star struggled so badly that she couldn’t buy a basket, missing all seven of her shot attempts in the first half. The Fever trailed by as many as 21 points at different stages of the game.&quot;It sucked for me, first half,&quot; Mitchell told reporters after the game, as quoted by Scott Agness. &quot;It just wasn't (good). And I think that it wasn't as well for our group, but the resiliency is true in our room.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever refused to throw in the towel despite trailing by a huge margin and losing their energizer Sophie Cunningham to a brutal injury. The group’s resiliency showed as Mitchell led the charge in an epic second-half comeback, which ended up being the largest comeback win in Indiana franchise history.Kelsey Mitchell's second half explosion sinks Connecticut SunWhat transpired in the second half and overtime was simply a jaw-dropping effort from Kelsey Mitchell. After missing seven shots in the first half, the Fever guard went 11 of 15 in the second half and overtime combined. She poured in 34 points after halftime and shot 5 of 8 from beyond the arc.While her performance was the primary reason the Fever won the game, Mitchell made it a point to applaud the resiliency of the entire team.&quot;But I really think that that's the most resilient that we've ever been because of everything we've been through,&quot; Mitchell continued. &quot;So I think a lot of it just you just tap into your team and you just love on your team. And I think great things can happen.&quot;Mitchell's brilliance lifted the Fever to sixth place in the standings as the team improved to a 19-16 record on the season. The Fever now have four days off before they face the league-leading Minnesota Lynx in back-to-back encounters, with the first scheduled for Friday.