3 reasons why Kelsey Mitchell should get consideration for WNBA MVP award

Kelsey Mitchell tied her career high of 38 points in the Indiana Fever's comeback win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Mitchell was scoreless in the first half but exploded for 38 points in the second half and overtime to lift the Fever to a 99-93 victory. The Fever were down by as many as 21 points, but they managed to overturn the situation in the fourth quarter and completed the comeback in overtime. Mitchell's 38 points were the most scored in the WNBA this season. The win also snapped Indiana's two-game losing streak heading into its five-day break. With Mitchell carrying the load for the Fever this season, she should be considered an MVP candidate. 3 reasons why Kelsey Mitchell should get MVP votes this season#1. Career season for Kelsey MitchellKelsey Mitchell is having the best season of her career, averaging 20.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Mitchell is shooting 45.1% from the field, including 38.6% from beyond the arc, and 77.0% from the free-throw line. The lefty guard is currently tied with Kelsey Plum for the third-best scoring average in the WNBA. She's also averaging 22.8 points and 4.3 assists per game since the All-Star break, which should be enough to get some MVP votes at the end of the season. WNBA Lead @WNBALeadLINKKelsey Mitchell really should be in the MVP Race. Since the All-Star break: 🔥22.8 points 🔥4.3 assists 🔥42.1 FG% 🔥39.5% from three 🔥took over today in OTWith Caitlin Clark being limited to just 13 games this season so far, Mitchell has been tasked to carry the offense in her absence. She might have some off games at times or when she'll dribble too much, but she's also responsible for the Fever's success this season despite Clark's injury. #2. The Indiana Fever are in playoff contentionThe Indiana Fever were very busy building a playoff-contending roster in the offseason. The Fever brought back Kelsey Mitchell, who was an unrestricted free agent. She's supposedly the third star of the team behind Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. But with Clark being plagued by injuries and Boston battling inconsistencies, Mitchell has stepped up to become the Fever's best player this season. She has taken over the offense while also providing assists when the team needed it the most. Scott Agness @ScottAgnessLINKIf she wasn’t already, Kelsey Mitchell should get serious consideration for MVP. Career year — and she’s had to do so much for the Fever as adversity continues to strike…The Fever improved to 19-16 for the season, with nine games left in the schedule. They are currently sitting sixth in the standings and are just two games behind a top-four spot. If Indiana can somehow finish in the top four, there's no doubt that Mitchell will get MVP votes. #3. Because Caitlin Clark said so!When the season started, Caitlin Clark had the second-best odds of winning the WNBA MVP award. However, Clark endured four muscle-related injuries from the start of the season until before the All-Star break. She has not played since July 15, and there's no timetable for her return.In her absence, Kelsey Mitchell has taken over the team's offense due to her scoring and playmaking. Mitchell might have some off days, but coach Stephanie White has made her the focal point of the offense until Clark comes back from her groin injury. Clark also believes that Mitchell deserves some MVP votes at the end of the season, tweeting about it after the Fever's win in Connecticut. Mitchell will have plenty of competition for MVP, including Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.