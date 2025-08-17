“Happy for her but….”: Fever fans drop mixed reactions after key roster move in Caitlin Clark’s absence

The Indiana Fever have yet to confirm a return timing for Caitlin Clark. Following an update about their roster move on Sunday, the Fever fans received it with mixed feelings.The team signed Odyssey Sims to a second hardship contract after initially joining on Aug. 10 under her first hardship contract. Moreover, the move by the team pointed directly to Clark possibly not returning for the regular season.While a fan was happy about Sims, it still indicated that Clark wasn't returning anytime soon.&quot;Happy for her but.......😔.&quot;Jennieverse²² @jennieverse_22LINKHappy for her but.......😔A fan suggested that Coach Stephanie White should reduce Sims' minutes and give more playing time to players on a performance streak.&quot;Fine, but her minutes should come at someone else’s expense, not Sophie’s like last game. You don’t mess with a player who is on a historic heater.&quot;Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINK@IndianaFever @sophiecham_fan Fine, but her minutes should come at someone else’s expense, not Sophie’s like last game. You don’t mess with a player who is on a historic heater.One fan directly called out Sims for her style of play.&quot;I like Sims. I just want her to pass more and shoot less. We need her to move the ball to AB, Kelsey, Howard and Sophie.&quot;Michael Asimor @MichaelAsimorLINK@IndianaFever I like Sims. I just want her to pass more and shoot less. We need her to move the ball to AB, Kelsey, Howard and Sophie.A fan was happy with the Fever's decision.&quot;I think it’s a good move. She needs to integrate into team better.&quot;CCFC- @sohali2012LINK@IndianaFever I think it’s a good move. She needs to integrate into team better.&quot;Sign her for the rest of the season.&quot;Lisa @TrimsalotLINK@IndianaFever Sign her for the rest of the seasonAn upset fan took a big shot at the Fever front office for manipulating fans about Caitlin Clark's injury.&quot;Biggest applaud for Fever organisation their tactics is on point. To keep their fever fans with them. Make caitlin injury is day tody. She will back soon because they know it if they say out from rest of season. attendance will decrease. They play with our heart.&quot;Lucy @Lucy17763471265LINK@IndianaFever Biggest applaud for fever organisation their tactics is on point. To keep their fever fans with them. Make caitlin injury is day tody. She will back soon because they know it if they say out from rest of season. attendance will decrease. They play with our heartA fan made a bizarre request, asking the team to fire White and hire Clark as Indiana's coach.&quot;Will you please fire Stephanie White and Hire Caitlin Clark to run the team on a season long hardship?&quot;Adam Legge @chickenleggeLINK@IndianaFever Will you please fire Stephanie White and Hire Caitlin Clark to run the team on a season long hardship?Fever coach gets honest about Caitlin Clark's potential return before playoffsFollowing Caitlin Clark's right groin injury, speculations emerged that the Fever perhaps rushed her return from her first groin injury. Now, it seems the franchise is being cautious.Ahead of the game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, coach Stephanie White said they wanted their superstar to be fully healthy when she returned.&quot;The most important thing continues to be that she is 100% when she's ready to come back,&quot; she said. &quot;The timing is never ideal, but her long-term health and wellness is the most important thing.&quot;White was also asked if Clark would be able to return before the playoffs.&quot;That's the hope. The hope is that she's back,&quot; she added.The Fever haven't been a bad team without Caitlin Clark, who has missed her last 12 games.