  "Steph White's could never say this": Fever fans jibe at HC for Caitlin Clark comment after Cheryl Reeve's take on Napheesa Collier's absence

"Steph White's could never say this": Fever fans jibe at HC for Caitlin Clark comment after Cheryl Reeve's take on Napheesa Collier's absence

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 17, 2025 16:50 GMT
Fever fans took shots at Fever coach Stephanie White for Caitlin Clark comment [Picture Credit: Getty]
Fever fans took shots at Fever coach Stephanie White for Caitlin Clark comment (image credit: getty)

WNBA fans slammed Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White, comparing her comments about Caitlin Clark's absence to Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's. After the Lynx's win against the New York Liberty on Saturday, Reeve was asked about her team's performance amid Napheesa Collier's absence.

Reeve said that she was proud of her team, and so was Collier.

"Hugely (proud)," Reeve said. "I'm super proud of us, I'm super proud of those that have Phees back. That makes Phee feel better, her foot feels great now. It's like I tell Oliver, eat some ice cream, your foot feels better, same thing for Phee, and she is so proud of her teammates."
Reeve's comments stood out to some WNBA fans, especially in comparison to the Fever coach's comments about Clark's absence.

"I said it early when C (Caitlin) was out the very first time," White said on Aug. 4. "While we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise because everybody else finds themselves. No one is afraid to make the big play offensively and defensively."
Some fans believe White tried to diminish Clark's impact on Indiana.

"Steph White's could never say this. She's always bi****** when it comes to CC 💀," a fan wrote.
"Great coach, and people thinking Alana Smith or Phee are going to choose SW coach over her next season. 😂😂😂😂," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan took a shot at the Lynx and alleged that they had referees on their side in their win against the Liberty.

"Nice when refs are on your side," the fan tweeted.

One fan blasted Indiana general manager Amber Cox for not respecting Clark.

"@IndianaFever, @AmberLCox- this is how you describe playing wo your superstar unless fever organization doesnt think cc is fhe superstar. If so, trade her away and stop using us fans to get money," the fan commented.

A fan claimed White wasn't the right person to coach the Fever.

"People are gonna jump me but Stephanie White isn’t the coach to lead this Fever to a championship," the fan said.
A fan wondered if White blamed Clark for being the culprit of Indiana's losses.

"So she saying Caitlin holding the team back or what?" the fan wrote.

Meanwhie, a fan declared that Reeve was a better coach than Whitte.

"Stephanie White wasn't entirely wrong. Reeve is just a better coach and knows how to build and keep a championship team together," the fan said.
Stephanie White's injury update on Caitlin Clark's injury raises eyebrows

The Indiana Fever and WNBA fans' patience is being tested as the hopes of Caitlin Clark returning from her groin injury continue to dwindle. There are already conversations about the extent of the Fever star's injury.

Former FOX Sports host Skip Bayless expressed his doubts about the gravity of Clark's groin injury. On his "The Skip Bayless Podcast" last week, he said he feared that Clark tore her groin and might not return this season. According to Bayless, the Fever and the WNBA could be keeping it from fans to sell tickets.

Ahead of the Indiana-Connecticut showdown on Sunday, ESPN's Alexa Philippou spoke to Indiana coach Stephanie White about Clark's chances to return before the playoffs. White seemed hopeful, but not confident.

"that’s the hope," White said.

White previously said that Clark was not yet allowed to participate in team practices. However, she was able to run full court and practice on her own.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

