"Steph White's could never say this": Fever fans jibe at HC for Caitlin Clark comment after Cheryl Reeve's take on Napheesa Collier's absence

WNBA fans slammed Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White, comparing her comments about Caitlin Clark's absence to Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's. After the Lynx's win against the New York Liberty on Saturday, Reeve was asked about her team's performance amid Napheesa Collier's absence.Reeve said that she was proud of her team, and so was Collier.&quot;Hugely (proud),&quot; Reeve said. &quot;I'm super proud of us, I'm super proud of those that have Phees back. That makes Phee feel better, her foot feels great now. It's like I tell Oliver, eat some ice cream, your foot feels better, same thing for Phee, and she is so proud of her teammates.&quot;Reeve's comments stood out to some WNBA fans, especially in comparison to the Fever coach's comments about Clark's absence.&quot;I said it early when C (Caitlin) was out the very first time,&quot; White said on Aug. 4. &quot;While we don’t like it, sometimes it can be a blessing in disguise because everybody else finds themselves. No one is afraid to make the big play offensively and defensively.&quot;Some fans believe White tried to diminish Clark's impact on Indiana.&quot;Steph White's could never say this. She's always bi****** when it comes to CC 💀,&quot; a fan wrote.4dls @fortheladyspkrsLINK@nosyone4 Steph White's could never say this. She's always bitching when it comes to CC 💀&quot;Great coach, and people thinking Alana Smith or Phee are going to choose SW coach over her next season. 😂😂😂😂,&quot; another fan wrote.Meanwhile, a fan took a shot at the Lynx and alleged that they had referees on their side in their win against the Liberty.&quot;Nice when refs are on your side,&quot; the fan tweeted.One fan blasted Indiana general manager Amber Cox for not respecting Clark.&quot;@IndianaFever, @AmberLCox- this is how you describe playing wo your superstar unless fever organization doesnt think cc is fhe superstar. If so, trade her away and stop using us fans to get money,&quot; the fan commented.A fan claimed White wasn't the right person to coach the Fever.&quot;People are gonna jump me but Stephanie White isn’t the coach to lead this Fever to a championship,&quot; the fan said.A fan wondered if White blamed Clark for being the culprit of Indiana's losses.&quot;So she saying Caitlin holding the team back or what?&quot; the fan wrote.Meanwhie, a fan declared that Reeve was a better coach than Whitte.&quot;Stephanie White wasn't entirely wrong. Reeve is just a better coach and knows how to build and keep a championship team together,&quot; the fan said.Stephanie White's injury update on Caitlin Clark's injury raises eyebrowsThe Indiana Fever and WNBA fans' patience is being tested as the hopes of Caitlin Clark returning from her groin injury continue to dwindle. There are already conversations about the extent of the Fever star's injury.Former FOX Sports host Skip Bayless expressed his doubts about the gravity of Clark's groin injury. On his &quot;The Skip Bayless Podcast&quot; last week, he said he feared that Clark tore her groin and might not return this season. According to Bayless, the Fever and the WNBA could be keeping it from fans to sell tickets.Ahead of the Indiana-Connecticut showdown on Sunday, ESPN's Alexa Philippou spoke to Indiana coach Stephanie White about Clark's chances to return before the playoffs. White seemed hopeful, but not confident.&quot;that’s the hope,&quot; White said.White previously said that Clark was not yet allowed to participate in team practices. However, she was able to run full court and practice on her own.