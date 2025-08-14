  • home icon
"She's out for the season": Fever fans frustrated as latest Caitlin Clark injury update from WNBA insider sparks massive concern

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 03:16 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
"She's out for the season": Fever fans frustrated as latest Caitlin Clark injury update from WNBA insider sparks massive concern. (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark has missed 11 consecutive games for the Indiana Fever with a right groin injury. The two-time All-Star is confirmed to miss more games as there is no timeline for her highly anticipated comeback, if she returns at all. WNBA insider Alexa Philippou provided the latest injury update on Clark on Wednesday and it was far from convincing.

"She has still not returned to practice, any sort of team activity," Philippou said on NBA Today. "You also have to expect that the ramp up period for her to get back on the court is going to take longer as well. They're not putting a timetable out there."
Basketball fans wasted no time reacting to the latest update on Clark, who last suited up for the Fever on July 15. Indiana Fever faithful, in particular, were frustrated as many netizens sensed that the former Iowa standout might be done for the season.

"What are we doing here, she's out for the season," a fan commented.
Commented another:

A fan said:

Said another:

A fan wrote:

Wrote another:

Indiana Fever likely to not win WNBA title even if Caitlin Clark returns

The Indiana Fever's campaign this season has been marred by injuries. Caitlin Clark is currently nursing her third major injury of the year, while Aari McDonald (broken bone in her right foot) and Sydney Colson (ACL tear in her left knee) have already been ruled out for the season due to their respective injuries.

With two key contributors already sidelined, the Fever aren't expected to make a deep playoff run, even if Clark makes her comeback. The team has 11 regular-season games remaining and if Clark does return, she might need time to readjust to the pace of WNBA play after missing so many games.

Currently, the Indiana-based franchise sits sixth in the league with an 18-15 record and is on track to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year. However, the team faces a significant decision: allow Clark to return this season and risk another injury, or shut her down and give her an extended recovery period to ensure she comes back in the best possible shape.

Edited by Atishay Jain
