"Trying to make a point to CC" - Jason Whitlock hints at Stephanie White's underlying motive against Caitlin Clark in benching Chloe Bibby

The Indiana Fever are still waiting for Caitlin Clark to return from a groin injury suffered on July 15 against the Connecticut Sun. Amid four losses out of the last five games, fans are questioning coach Stephanie White's decisions. Sports columnist Jason Whitlock even hinted at the motives for benching a player like Chloe Bibby. In a post on X, Whitlock answered a fan's question about White benching Bibby in the Fever's 88-84 loss to the Washington Mystics. The Australian forward has been playing well since being signed by Indiana, and her getting a DNP was surprising to some fans because she had 11 points off the bench in their previous game.Whitlock hinted at White possibly sending a message to Clark about the importance of ball movement. He called it an overcommitment on the coach's part to every new guard signing, like Odyssey Sims, who was brought in after Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald went down with season-ending injuries. &quot;Bcuz Stephanie White has spent the season trying to make a point to Caitlin Clark about ball movement. This makes White overcommit to every off-the-street point guard the Fever sign. Sims can't defend. White afraid to play Bibby and Sims at the same time. So she sat Bibby. Priorities,&quot; Whitlock tweeted. Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJasonLINKBcuz Stephanie White has spent the season trying to make a point to Caitlin Clark about ball movement. This makes White overcommit to every off-the-street point guard the Fever sign. Sims can't defend. White afraid to play Bibby and Sims at the same time. So she sat Bibby.The Indiana Fever have only seen Caitlin Clark play in 13 games this season due to injuries. Clark endured two hamstring injuries early in the campaign before a couple of groin issues forced her out for longer. It has been a disappointing season, but the Fever are hanging on with an 18-16 record entering Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun. Chloe Bibby could get some minutes since it will be a different matchup, and Stephanie White likes to tinker with her lineups. Stephanie White slams Fever's overreliance on Kelsey Mitchell amid Caitlin Clark's absenceStephanie White slams Fever's overreliance on Kelsey Mitchell amid Caitlin Clark's absence. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to reporters after Friday's loss to the Washington Mystics, Stephanie White was not happy with her team's overreliance on Kelsey Mitchell. The lefty guard has been the Indiana Fever's best player with Caitlin Clark out, but White doesn't want the team to get stuck on offense. &quot;It's almost like we gave the ball to Kelsey (Mitchell) and tried to watch her work,&quot; White said, according to the Indianapolis Star. &quot;And that's not when we're at our best. Yes, we certainly want her to have the ball in her hands, but we have to continue to get movement with and without the basketball. And it was getting stuck.&quot;Due to Mitchell's play, the Fever still have a winning record with less than a month left before the playoffs.