Caitlin Clark reacts as boyfriend Connor McCaffery mourns huge personal loss with emotional note

Amid her injury recovery, Caitlin Clark showed support to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who was mourning the loss of a family member on Saturday. Clark has not played since July 15 due to a groin injury, which was her fourth muscle-related injury this season. In an Instagram post, McCaffery shared a throwback image of himself as a kid with an older woman. His brother, Patrick McCaffery, re-posted it on his story and called her &quot;mormor,&quot; which is the Scandinavian term for grandmother. Connor penned an emotional message, refusing to say goodbye to her. &quot;I've been trying to think of what to say and I can't. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️,&quot; Connor wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans and peers flooded Connor McCaffery's post with condolences and supportive messages. Caitlin Clark dropped a ton of emojis to show her love amid a personal loss for her boyfriend, who is a current assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs. &quot;💗💗💗💗💗💗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,&quot; Clark wrote. Caitlin Clark comments on Connor McCaffery's post. (Photo: @connor_m30 on Instagram)Clark and McCaffery have been together for two years, first meeting at Iowa as members of the basketball team. They have been very supportive of each other, with Clark attending Butler games since McCaffery became an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.Before accepting the position at Butler, McCaffery was a basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers during Clark's rookie season with the Fever. For those unaware, Butler is also located in Indianapolis. Caitlin Clark still recovering from groin injuryCaitlin Clark still recovering from groin injury. (Photo: IMAGN)It has been a tough season for Caitlin Clark due to injuries. She's currently recovering from a second groin injury, which was her fourth muscle-related injury of the campaign. It started with two hamstring injuries early in the season, followed by back-to-back groin issues. Clark's return has been debated by fans due to her status being upgraded to day-to-day last week. Many thought that she would return this week, but it seems like there's still no timetable for her recovery. With the Fever having a five-day break after Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun, ESPN's Ryan Ruocco predicted that Clark might return next week. Grant Young @GrvntYoungLINKRyan Ruocco talking about Caitlin Clark’s injury recovery timeline during ESPN’s Fever vs Wings broadcast last night. He said August 22, 24, and 26 are all “potential return” games for CC.The Fever are currently 18-16 and are sitting seventh in the WNBA standings. They have lost two straight and four of their last five games entering Sunday's contest.