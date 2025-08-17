  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark reacts as boyfriend Connor McCaffery mourns huge personal loss with emotional note

Caitlin Clark reacts as boyfriend Connor McCaffery mourns huge personal loss with emotional note

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 17, 2025 04:04 GMT
Caitlin Clark reacts as boyfriend Connor McCaffery mourns huge personal loss with emotional note. (Photo: GETTY)
Caitlin Clark reacts as boyfriend Connor McCaffery mourns huge personal loss with emotional note. (Photo: GETTY)

Amid her injury recovery, Caitlin Clark showed support to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who was mourning the loss of a family member on Saturday. Clark has not played since July 15 due to a groin injury, which was her fourth muscle-related injury this season.

Ad

In an Instagram post, McCaffery shared a throwback image of himself as a kid with an older woman. His brother, Patrick McCaffery, re-posted it on his story and called her "mormor," which is the Scandinavian term for grandmother. Connor penned an emotional message, refusing to say goodbye to her.

"I've been trying to think of what to say and I can't. It’s impossible to put into words how much you meant to our entire family. I refuse to say goodbye, so until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️🕊️🕊️🕊️," Connor wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans and peers flooded Connor McCaffery's post with condolences and supportive messages. Caitlin Clark dropped a ton of emojis to show her love amid a personal loss for her boyfriend, who is a current assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs.

"💗💗💗💗💗💗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark comments on Connor McCaffery&#039;s post. (Photo: @connor_m30 on Instagram)
Caitlin Clark comments on Connor McCaffery's post. (Photo: @connor_m30 on Instagram)

Clark and McCaffery have been together for two years, first meeting at Iowa as members of the basketball team. They have been very supportive of each other, with Clark attending Butler games since McCaffery became an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.

Ad

Before accepting the position at Butler, McCaffery was a basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers during Clark's rookie season with the Fever. For those unaware, Butler is also located in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark still recovering from groin injury

Caitlin Clark still recovering from groin injury. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark still recovering from groin injury. (Photo: IMAGN)

It has been a tough season for Caitlin Clark due to injuries. She's currently recovering from a second groin injury, which was her fourth muscle-related injury of the campaign. It started with two hamstring injuries early in the season, followed by back-to-back groin issues.

Ad

Clark's return has been debated by fans due to her status being upgraded to day-to-day last week. Many thought that she would return this week, but it seems like there's still no timetable for her recovery.

With the Fever having a five-day break after Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun, ESPN's Ryan Ruocco predicted that Clark might return next week.

The Fever are currently 18-16 and are sitting seventh in the WNBA standings. They have lost two straight and four of their last five games entering Sunday's contest.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications