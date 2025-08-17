  • home icon
  "She probably went home to Iowa" - Fever fans flood internet as Caitlin Clark goes missing from team's travel video amid injury rehab

"She probably went home to Iowa" - Fever fans flood internet as Caitlin Clark goes missing from team's travel video amid injury rehab

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 17, 2025 03:23 GMT
Fever fans flood internet as Caitlin Clark goes missing from team
Fever fans flood internet as Caitlin Clark goes missing from team's travel video amid injury rehab. (Photo: IMAGN)

Indiana Fever fans were surprised not to see Caitlin Clark from the team's travel video amid her recovery from a groin injury. Clark has not played since July 15, and there's no timetable for her recovery. The Fever traveled to Connecticut to face the Sun on Sunday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fever shared a reel of their players on the runway going to their plane for their trip. All 12 active players were on the video, with Clark, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson absent.

While McDonald and Colson are recovering from more serious injuries, Clark has been on team trips, so her absence was noticeable. She has been out for more than a month now, which has been a concern for many fans.

Here's the video by the Fever.

Some Indiana Fever fans noticed Caitlin Clark's absence, and they freaked out on social media. The Fever have a long, five-day break after the game against the Connecticut Sun, so fans thought she went to Iowa to take a short vacation amid her injury recovery.

Based on comments by fans, some of them want Caitlin Clark to stay in Indianapolis and focus on her recovery. While it's not bad for Clark to show support for the team, fans want to see him back on the court as soon as possible.

The second-year pro has endured four muscle-related injuries this season, two to her hamstring and two to her groin. She has only played 13 games, and it's the first time she has endured a lot of injuries in her career.

Fever fans speculate on Caitlin Clark's absence

Fever fans speculate on Caitlin Clark&#039;s absence. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fever fans speculate on Caitlin Clark's absence. (Photo: IMAGN)

There has been plenty of speculation on why Caitlin Clark was not with the Indiana Fever for their game against the Connecticut Sun. Some are pointing to her focusing on her rehab, while others are saying that she's fed up with the Fever due to a viral video of her looking sad and upset on the bench.

One fan dug a little deeper and found out that Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, is dealing with a personal tragedy. McCaffery shared on his Instagram that a family member, a grandmother, passed away.

Clark and McCaffery have been together for two years, and they have been very supportive of each other. She has been present at Butler games during the offseason, while McCaffery previously worked for the Indiana Pacers before accepting the assistant coaching stint for the Bulldogs.

