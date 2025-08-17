Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham lead MVP shouts for Kelsey Mitchell as WNBA season-high lifts Fever to win vs. Sun

Caitlin Clark didn't travel with the team to Connecticut, but joined other Indiana Fever fans in witnessing Kelsey Mitchell lead the team's historic 99-93 comeback win against the Connecticut Sun.Mitchell scored a career-high 38 points on Sunday to guide the Fever to the 19th win of the season. The Fever's star guard and the leading scorer seemed quiet in the first half, scoring only four points before halftime.However, when she came out after the halftime, Kelsey Mitchell looked like a different player. She scored 34 of her 38 points in the second half, including overtime. Despite starting the third quarter down by 19 points, Mitchell kept shooting and making baskets, looking for the win.After the game, the Indiana Fever players praised Mitchell on social media. Caitlin Clark led the charge, giving &quot;MVP&quot; respect to the guard on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;MVP Kels,&quot; Clark wrote.Sophie Cunningham, who exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, also hyped up her teammate.&quot;KESLEY FREAKIN MITCHELL,&quot; Cunningham wrote.Sydney Colson, who is out for the season with an ACL tear, was stunned by Mitchell's performance.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell isn’t real,&quot; Colson wrote.Sydney Colson @SydJColsonLINKKelsey Mitchell isn’t realKelsey Mitchell has led the Indiana Fever to a decent record despite Caitlin Clark's long absence. She was simply unstoppable in the second half. In just under 40 minutes, Mitchell scored 38 points, making 50.0% of her shots, including 62.5% of her 3-point shots. She also had six assists and two steals.Fever injury woes mount amid no timeline for Caitlin Clark's return from injuryCaitlin Clark has missed her 13th game with a right groin injury. While the Fever has expressed hope that she might return before the playoffs started, the hope among fans continues to dwindle.On Sunday, the Fever received more horrible news. Sophie Cunningham, who had been on a hot streak (10-plus points in three of her last four games), exited the game against the Sun in the third quarter. Cunningham injured her knee after Bria Hartley fell on her. Wailing in pain, Cunningham was helped off the court.Along with Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, Cunningham is the fourth big name to be on the injury list.As for Caitlin Clark's potential return, Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters on Sunday that she hoped for Clark to return before the playoffs.