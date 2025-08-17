  • home icon
Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham lead MVP shouts for Kelsey Mitchell as WNBA season-high lifts Fever to win vs. Sun

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 17, 2025 22:03 GMT
Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates shower Kelsey Mitchell with big praise after Fever win over Sun [Credit: Getty]

Caitlin Clark didn't travel with the team to Connecticut, but joined other Indiana Fever fans in witnessing Kelsey Mitchell lead the team's historic 99-93 comeback win against the Connecticut Sun.

Mitchell scored a career-high 38 points on Sunday to guide the Fever to the 19th win of the season. The Fever's star guard and the leading scorer seemed quiet in the first half, scoring only four points before halftime.

However, when she came out after the halftime, Kelsey Mitchell looked like a different player. She scored 34 of her 38 points in the second half, including overtime. Despite starting the third quarter down by 19 points, Mitchell kept shooting and making baskets, looking for the win.

After the game, the Indiana Fever players praised Mitchell on social media. Caitlin Clark led the charge, giving "MVP" respect to the guard on X (formerly Twitter).

"MVP Kels," Clark wrote.
Sophie Cunningham, who exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, also hyped up her teammate.

"KESLEY FREAKIN MITCHELL," Cunningham wrote.
Sydney Colson, who is out for the season with an ACL tear, was stunned by Mitchell's performance.

"Kelsey Mitchell isn’t real," Colson wrote.
Kelsey Mitchell has led the Indiana Fever to a decent record despite Caitlin Clark's long absence. She was simply unstoppable in the second half. In just under 40 minutes, Mitchell scored 38 points, making 50.0% of her shots, including 62.5% of her 3-point shots. She also had six assists and two steals.

Fever injury woes mount amid no timeline for Caitlin Clark's return from injury

Caitlin Clark has missed her 13th game with a right groin injury. While the Fever has expressed hope that she might return before the playoffs started, the hope among fans continues to dwindle.

On Sunday, the Fever received more horrible news. Sophie Cunningham, who had been on a hot streak (10-plus points in three of her last four games), exited the game against the Sun in the third quarter. Cunningham injured her knee after Bria Hartley fell on her. Wailing in pain, Cunningham was helped off the court.

Along with Clark, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald, Cunningham is the fourth big name to be on the injury list.

As for Caitlin Clark's potential return, Fever coach Stephanie White told reporters on Sunday that she hoped for Clark to return before the playoffs.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by William Paul
