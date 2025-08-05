Sports commentator Jason Whitlock mentioned WNBA player Sophie Cunningham while responding to a user’s query in a long political thread amid MAGA backlash to Democratic congresswoman Delia Raimrez's “I’m a proud Guatemalan before I’m an American” remark.On Tuesday, Whitlock responded to an X user named Alison S, who said she wanted to meet him, by saying that if she resembles Cunningham or American journalist Tamron Hall, he may grant her request.“If you resemble Sophie Cunningham or Tamron Hall, we could make that happen,” Whitlock wrote.Cunningham's popularity has surged since becoming an Indiana Fever player this season. In previous social media posts, Whitlock expressed his adoration for the Fever guard along with her teammates, including Caitlin Clark.Whitlock's interaction with Alison S came after she expressed love for him after he posted that he was a &quot;Christian American. I have no loyalty to Africa.&quot;The interaction came after a lengthy debate that tackled Ramirez's sentiments about being a proud Guatemalan in the American government during a summit in Mexico City on Monday. The remark caused backlash from conservative supporters after they deemed it against the interests of the nation.In his initial X post, Whitlock pointed out that U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, was also like Ramirez, as he once implied that he entered the country’s politics to be an ally of Israel, sparking political debate.“No disrespect to you, Adam. But there's a country that starts with an &quot;I&quot; that set the precedent. Ted Cruz said he entered politics to be an ally to Israel. Facts Over Dispensationalism #AmericaFirst,” he wrote.Whitlock then compared himself to the situation after an X user questioned the presence of African Americans in the United States.From that post, many shared their sentiments, prompting Whitlock to respond to some of them before bringing up Cunningham.Whitlock said Ramirez's comments could lead to unfavorable outcomes for the U.S., as it could open the country to many political nuances.Whitlock also wrote that he would have loved to see dual citizens get ousted from the American government, following an X user's response about Islamists hypothetically getting their way in the government.Whitlock has continued to be a presence on social media, where he conveys his opinions about some of sports' biggest topics, including ones in the WNBA.He grew his popularity during his time at ESPN and AOL Sports, becoming a columnist for both outlets in the mid-2000s.Jason Whitlock expresses feelings about Sophie Cunningham and the Fever rosterIn June, Jason Whitlock tweeted about his &quot;unhealthy love affair&quot; with the Fever’s Caitlin Clark on top of what he thinks about the Fever roster, including Sophia Cunningham.&quot;I have an unhealthy love affair with Caitlin Clark. I briefly tried to break it off. I'm weak,&quot; he posted on X.“This is not remotely true,” he added, answering to fan that suggested that Clark was the only feminine player on the team. “The Fever have a beautiful team. Aliyah Boston is a beautiful 6-5 woman. She presents feminine and as a Christian. Love her. Sophie Cunningham is breathtaking. Lexie Hull is cute. Bonner has a beautiful face. Kelsey Mitchell feminine looking. The coach is attractive. Fever are an easy watch.”The Fever are one of the league's most popular teams, putting more eyes on them this season. They are in fifth place with a 17-12 record.