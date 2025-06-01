"Sophie Cunningham is breathtaking": Jason Whitlock calls Caitlin Clark his “unhealthy love affair” while praising Fever's “feminine” roster

Jason Whitlock let his inner fanboy out as he praised Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever squad for their feminine looks and beauty in a series of X posts.

Ad

On Sunday, the "Fearless" show's host made a post criticizing Glenn Greenwald when a fan called him out for watching too much WNBA. He acknowledged the statement and accepted that he has been watching the women's league too much. However, he stated that Clark was the reason behind his obsession with the league.

"I have an unhealthy love affair with Caitlin Clark. I briefly tried to break it off. I'm weak," Whitlock tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan agreed with Whitlock and said that Clark was the only woman who looked feminine on the court. This time, Whitlock disagreed with the fan and went on to praise the entire Fever squad and list out their qualities in a repost.

"This is not remotely true. The Fever have a beautiful team. Aliyah Boston is a beautiful 6-5 woman. She presents feminine and as a Christian. Love her. Sophie Cunningham is breathtaking. Lexie Hull is cute. Bonner has a beautiful face. Kelsey Mitchell feminine looking. The coach is attractive. Fever are an easy watch."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is no secret that the Indiana Fever is one of the most-watched teams in the WNBA. However, Whitlock might be wrong in crediting the player's looks and beauty for their success.

The women in the WNBA have been playing well for a long time, delivering games that entertain fans with tactical precision and elite athleticism.

When Jason Whitlock called Caitlin Clark a "woke idiot"

Jason Whitlock has been a contrasting fan when it comes to Caitlin Clark. Sometimes he is the Fever guard's biggest supporter, while other times he is her biggest critic.

Ad

In January, Whitlock called Clark a "woke idiot" after she rejected the proposal to participate in the NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

"A lot of people watch women's basketball and it'll be interesting to see what happens this year now that Caitlin Clark has come out of the closet as a woke idiot and as a feminist and as someone who vows to Black Lives Matter." Whitlock said.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see how many of us circle back to the WNBA now that Caitlin Clark has revealed herself as not an ally of ours."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The "Fearless" host's comments were not particularly related to the Fever guard's rejection of the 3-point contest proposal but more so directed towards her controversial statements in recent interviews, including one with TIME, where she talked about the upliftment of black women in the sport.

On the contrary, Whitlock praised Clark for declining the NBA's offer as he believed the men's league is not in the best situation right now, and it would be better for the WNBA star not to associate herself with it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More