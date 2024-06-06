Jason Whitlock riles up Angel Reese's fans with his latest comment: "She's someone that taunted Caitlin Clark on a big stage"

Over the past few years, Angel Reese has been among the many players who have brought new eyes to women's basketball. However, one analyst did not hold back on his thoughts on the Chicago Sky rookie.

While on his show "Fearless," Jason Whitlock touched on some of Reese's comments regarding the growth of the sport. He tried to discredit the former LSU star, claiming that nobody is tuning in to watch her play.

"Nobody's tuning in to watch Angel Reese play basketball," Whitlock said. "She's not that skilled, she's not that good."

"She's someone that taunted Caitlin Clark on a big stage. Those are the facts."

Whitlock made these comments because Reese said in an interview that it's been more than Caitlin Clark drawing in new fans. As far as Whitlock is concerned, the Sky forward is only famous for when she mocked Clark's taunt in college.

Reese has performed well to start her pro career, already notching two double-doubles this season. Through her first ten games, she is averaging 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

WNBA fans react Jason Whitlock's comments about Angel Reese

Following these bold remarks regarding Angel Reese, WNBA fans rushed to social media to share their thoughts. Many came to her defense, citing what she's accomplished in the sport thus far.

While most fans were enraged by what Whitlock said about Reese, there were some who agreed with his takes.

"She's jealous because she so badly wants to be Caitlin Clark in terms of talent and attention and praise but knowing she won't get any of it." One fan said.

"Straight jealously. Nothing more , nothing else." Another fan said.

"That’s about the long and short of it. She’s actually more famous because of Caitlin." Said one fan.

After battling in college on multiple occasions, Reese and Clark squared off in the WNBA for the first time last weekend. Things would go down to the wire, with the Fever picking up a one-point victory.

Reese struggled shooting the ball (eight points on 2-for-9 shooting) but made an impact on the glass with 13 rebounds. As for the No. 1 pick, she tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory.

Most would expect that these two star rookies battling it out would be the big story, but that wasn't the case. Following this game, everyone was talking about Sky guard Chennedy Carter. She caught the attention of many for her hard foul on Clark in the second half.