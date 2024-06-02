"We found the female Dillon Brooks" - WNBA fans liken Chennedy Carter to Dillon Brooks for petty Caitlin Clark comments

The 2024 WNBA season did not take long to get heated as Chennedy Carter has caused fans to set their sights on her. She took a shot at Caitlin Clark, both physically on Saturday and with her words on Sunday as she reportedly said the Indiana Fever rookie offers nothing else but her 3-point shooting.

This comes after Carter went at Clark hard with her shoulder late in the third quarter of the Chicago Sky's 71-70 loss to the Fever on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Fans have been critical of Carter's actions and her words following the incident. Many likened her to Dillon Brooks of the NBA's Houston Rockets.

"I had never heard of Chennedy Carter until a few days ago. I looked up her stats. We found the female Dillon Brooks," @rookmatic tweeted.

"So Chennedy Carter is the WNBA’s Dillon Brooks? Lol got it," @MistaM_86 wrote.

"Serious question from an ignorant bystander… is chennedy Carter like the Dillon Brooks of the WNBA?" @AlexWare38 asked.

Aside from drawing comparisons to one of the NBA's most controversial players, it seems Carter is also having a hard time finding fans who'll support her as others voiced support for Clark.

"(Caitlin Clark) is way better than her," @BronWorld bluntly wrote.

"Does someone want to tell her that Clark has better career averages than her right now?" @_ADevito posted.

"I don’t mind what happened on the court that’s just sports but Caitlin’s better than her in every category," @prabhakar_noah added.

Caitlin Clark offers her response to Chennedy Carter's shot during Fever-Sky game

Chennedy Carter's blindside of Caitlin Clark happened towards the end of the third quarter. This gave the media a chance to speak with her about the play just before the fourth.

In a quick interview just before the fourth quarter started. Clark said that what happened was simply "not a basketball play."

However, she also added that it was something she and her team simply had to play through to secure a victory. The Fever rookie also said that whatever happened was simply what basketball was all about.

To Clark and the Fever's credit, they endured a physical fourth quarter to win 71-70, securing their first home win of the season.

In the postgame news conference, Clark talked about keeping her composure and not retaliating. She also said that physicality is a part of the sport and that she has to let her play do the talking for her.

