"You should be tougher and better than this": Fans chime in on Christie Sides' outburst over Chennedy Carter's non-basketball play on Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever's head coach Christie Sides called out the officiating in the WNBA over Chennedy Carter's non-basketball play on Caitlin Clark during the Fever's matchup against the Chicago Sky on Friday. Sides took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the WNBA for not taking action over the alleged consistent hostility directed towards Clark on the court.

"This is unacceptable @wnba. When will the consistent complaints be heard?!? Something has to be done!" Sides tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Caitlin Clark was shoulder-checked by Chennedy Carter before the Fever's inbound with just over 15 seconds left in the third quarter. The hit on Clark was deemed a common away-from-play foul instead of a flagrant foul.

Expand Tweet

WNBA fans are divided over Christie Sides' outburst regarding the officiating, with many against the Fever head coach. One fan said:

"You’re from Baton Rouge. You should be tougher and better than this. Leave that whining for the Midwest folk," a fan tweeted.

"so you consistently complain for one player but not the other? it would be great if y’all spoke up for Aliyah the same way, it’s been 50 games and you still don’t speak up for her like this!" a fan tweeted.

"Dang Coach Sides - in one fell swoop I just lost all respect for you. This is shameful if this is really you," a fan tweeted.

Many other fans extended support for Sides' action.

"There you go coach. Take that fine. Stand proud with your players," a fan tweeted.

"I can get behind this coaching care for your players. Way to speak up!" a fan tweeted.

"Thank you Christie!!! If Clark get hurt after the league BLATANTLY ignored these complaints someone’s head will roll because MILLIONS will be lost. @WNBA do something NOW," a fan tweeted.

Friday's game concluded with the Indiana Fever clinching a marginal 71-70 victory against the Chicago Sky to record their first home win of the season. Caitlin Clark registered 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal in the Fever's winning effort.

Caitlin Clark on Chennedy Carter's away-from-play foul

In the on-court interview after the third quarter of the Sky-Fever game on Friday, Caitlin Clark brushed off the away-from-play foul on her, citing the level of physicality in the WNBA.

"It's just not a basketball play but you gotta play through it, that's what basketball is about at this level," Clark said.

Further on, when questioned about the foul in the post-game interview and asked about how she responds to such situations, Clark admitted that it's a physical game in the league and that she lets her play do the talking.

"I wasn't expecting that but I think it's just like, just respond, come down, let your play do the talking, it is what it is," Clark said. "It's a physical game, go make the free throw and then execute on offense and I feel like that's kind of what we did but you know, it is what it is I guess."

With the win on Friday, the Indiana Fever are 2-8 for the season and will face the New York Liberty next Sunday.