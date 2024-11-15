Jason Whitlock's co-host claims "any NFL quarterback" on a playoff team and LeBron James are bigger names than Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's popularity remains a hot topic even if the WNBA is in the offseason. It was recently the focus of a lively discussion on sports columnist Jason Whitlock's show, with one of his co-hosts saying that the Indiana Fever do-it-all guard is not as popular as others try to project her to be.

Sports analyst Steve Kim did not agree to Whitlock's claim in the latest episode of his Fearless show on Thursday that Clark is currently the biggest star in sports. Kim said such is not necessarily the case as he sees LeBron James or any NFL quarterback better placed for holding such a distinction.

He said:

"[Caitlin Clark] being the biggest star in sports, really? I totally disagree. Any NFL quarterback, any NFL quarterback who is on a playoff team. Maybe in the Whitlock sphere it will always be Caitlin world. But no. Whoever wins the Heisman Trophy would be a bigger name. Come on now. LeBron James [is up there.]"

Caitlin Clark had a stellar rookie season for the Fever after she was selected first overall in the WNBA draft last April. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 40 games en route to winning Rookie of the Year honors, becoming an All-Star and finishing fourth in the MVP voting. The former Iowa star also helped Indiana return to the playoffs after eight years.

Clark's arrival in the WNBA was considered one big reason for the marked sea change in the popularity of the league, which experienced tremendous growth last season across various categories, including game receipts and television viewership.

While some experts have downplayed the "Caitlin effect" on the WNBA, many have highlighted it is not to be denied.

Caitlin Clark's popularity spills to golf course

While the debate over her popularity rages on, Caitlin Clark continues to impress in other sports, particularly golf where she recently joined a pro-am event in Florida.

The Indiana Fever All-Star was invited to participate in The Annika's pro-am at Pelican Golf Club near Tampa on Wednesday, joining the likes of world No. 1 Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam.

Much like what happened during her rookie season in the WNBA, many fans flocked to the venue to witness her perform in golf. Some even wore Fever jerseys while at it.

Caitlin Clark admitted that playing golf is hard but she is having fun at it, telling the LPGA in an interview for their social media channels:

"It was so fun... Very lucky and fortunate. Hung in there, did alright. It was a good day."

She went on to highlight the importance of sports in uniting people, saying:

"I feel sports unites people. That's what this feels like, too. It's bringing people together where they can find joy in something. I think that's what is beautiful about sports and what I really love about it and what I have loved about it my whole life."

Caitlin Clark also said she does not regularly play golf anymore but had a lot of memories of playing it with her family growing up.

