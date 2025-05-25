Jason Whitlock showers Caitlin Clark with huge Tiger Woods praise

Over the past few years, Caitlin Clark has been on the receiving end of several superlatives in praise of her prodigious skills. Every so often, Clark is compared to some of basketball's all-time greats, whether in the college ranks or the pros.
On Saturday, right as the Indiana Fever-New York Liberty game was wrapping up, veteran journalist Jason Whitlock went a step further by likening Clark to a legend in another sport.
Though Whitlock kept his compliment brief, there are layers to the commendation that he tweeted. For one, Woods ascended to greatness in golf thanks to unparalleled qualities like impeccable technique and supreme understanding of the sport that he played. As the prolific cornerstone of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the floor general of the Indiana Fever, Clark has displayed these traits in abundance.
Then, there's the fact that Whitlock sees "prime Tiger Woods" in Clark, who hasn't even played two full seasons in the pro ranks. For CC to display next-level scoring and playmaking years away from her own prime is, in Whitlock's words, "amazing" indeed.
Clark, however, remains focused on the goal of bringing the Fever back to the playoffs and going on an ever deeper run this season. These plans hit a snag on Saturday when Indiana lost to the defending champions New York Liberty, 90-88.
Because of the loss to the Liberty, Indiana now holds a 2-2 record. The team will have to win more consistently in order to secure better positioning for the playoffs. Fortunately for them, they have a generational talent whose skills on the court are worthy of lofty comparisons.
Caitlin Clark points out major flaw that Indiana Fever have to address: "Every game, we've only put two quarters together"
As talented as Clark is, the Fever has to address a number of shortcomings as a team. Following the team's loss to the Liberty on Saturday, Clark herself identified inconsistency as one major flaw that the Fever need to deal with.
"Feels like every game, we've really only put two quarters together," Clark said. "We're kind of waiting for that, you know, four quarters of really good basketball."
Clark also acknowledged that the Fever's roster reconstruction this past offseason — which included the addition of veterans and the departure of some rotation players — has made it more challenging for the team to win consistently at the onset of the 2025 campaign.