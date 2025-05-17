Jason Whitlock trolls Angel Reese's rough night vs Caitlin Clark with brutal stat dig

The WNBA's opening weekend features a highly anticipated matchup between Angel Reese's Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. The young stars added another chapter to their rivalry on Saturday, as their teams begin the season against each other.

Clark and the Fever hit the ground running, taking the lead early while the Sky faltered. Part of the reason why Chicago saw an early deficit was due to Reese's early struggles, which media personality Jason Whitlock bluntly pointed out on social media on Saturday.

"Angel Reese has picked up where she left off. 2 of 7," Whitlock tweeted.

Despite starting slow, Reese picked it up, especially in crashing the boards. She finished the game with 12 points and 17 rebounds on 5-for-14 shooting (1-for-2 on 3-pointers).

Meanwhile, Clark finished the game with a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists). The Fever took the season opener, 93-58.

Reese's struggles with shooting efficiency were one of the concerns during her rookie season. Through 34 games, Reese made only 39.1% of her field goals while averaging 12.3 attempts per game.

Most of those shots came from inside the arc and close to the basket, as she averaged 11.9 attempts. She only took 0.5 3-pointers per game and made just 18.8%.

Jason Whitlock stirs the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry with a controversial question

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have battled each other in high-profile games in college. This rivalry has carried over to the WNBA, as both players were drafted by franchises that already had a rivalry.

While the battles between these two young stars appear contained within the hardwood, some believe there is a personal beef between them. Among the people who think this is Jason Whitlockm who said it is Reese who has a personal problem with Clark.

However, Whitlock isn't sure about the source of the animosity he perceives as coming from Reese. In hopes of understanding, he asked his followers on X on Saturday.

"Other than jealousy, what is Reese's motivation for animosity toward Clark? What has Clark done to Reese?" Whitlock wrote.

The event that marked the beginning of the rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark could be traced back to the 2023 NCAA championship game. Reese's LSU faced off against Clark's Iowa, with LSU winning 102-85.

Clark avenged that loss in 2024 when they eliminated LSU in the Elite Eight with a 94-87 win.

